DietDemand Reveals the Best Strategy to Avoid Processed Foods

Meridian, MS, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — When it comes to optimal health and weight loss, just about every health website or diet professional agrees on one thing, stay away from processed foods! In fact, recent studies have shown that a diet high in processed foods may even shorten one’s life span. This might lead the average consumer to think about microwave meals like a Cup O’ Noodles or a Hot Pocket, but processed foods actually cover a wider spectrum than most people realize. In fact, most of us grew up on processed foods and have trouble distinguishing them from whole foods despite our best efforts, and if all processed food is bad, we might all be in serious trouble. Since most of the food we find in grocery stores have been processed in some way, let’s break down what processed food actually is, and what can be classified as bad or good.

Any product that is:

Frozen

Canned

Bagged

Baked

Preserved

Is considered a processed item. In essence, a bag of lettuce can be considered a minimally processed item as are foods that were freshly canned such as tomatoes and olives. These products aren’t viewed as harmful and are pretty much in the clear. Heavier processed items are those which have added preservatives, colors, sodium, sweeteners and fillers to preserve taste, freshness, and appeal. They are sometimes fortified with additional vitamins and minerals. The list is endless for these items, but some common ones are:

Canned seafood

Cereals

Canned vegetables/fruit

Processed cheese

Deli meats

Pastries

Sodas

Microwave/Oven ready meals

Snack foods (chips, popcorn, beef jerky)

And many, many others.

It may seem nearly impossible to avoid processed foods in the average grocery store, and this doesn’t even include the food we consume at restaurants (especially fast food). Your best bet is to seek help via a certified nutritionist who can assist you with choosing the right items while grocery shopping, dining out and creating recipes. DietDemand.com offers 24/7, on demand nutritionists who can assist you by phone. No more guessing! Get live assistance and a comprehensive diet strategy for your weight loss needs.

It’s time to solve your weight problems for good! New DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Contact Information:

Providing care across the USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

[email protected]

CONTACT: Diet Demand DietDemand 888-786-9568 [email protected]