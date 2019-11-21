DietDemand’s Customized Diet Plans Make ‘Keto Diet’ More Effective for Weight Loss

Salt Lake City, UT, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With over 3 million Americans suffering from type 2 diabetes and more than a third nearing obesity, serious health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and certain types of cancer have become common due to a lack of proper exercise, unhealthy diets, and excessively sedentary lifestyles. Reducing one’s body mass index (BMI) quickly is one of the best ways to lower blood pressure, lower blood sugar and reduce risks for many common diseases. However, doing so isn’t simple these days. People are having increasing difficulty losing weight. Even for those who may truly want to shed pounds, sitting at a full-time job all day or consuming fast food regularly due to time and budget is becoming a normal part of life. This isn’t to mention the impact that certain medications and even stress can have on our weight making it even harder to see results from our efforts. This is where joining a doctor-supervised weight loss program can help tremendously, such as the nationally recognized telemedicine diet program, DietDemand.

Those looking to try the keto diet for fast weight loss, for example, can find even higher chances of success via DietDemand’s approach to keto dieting. Their system takes your health status and individual body macros into account to help you avoid keto flu symptoms, carb cravings, hunger pangs, and low energy. Keto is one of the most popular diets attempting to address obesity and weight gain related health issues by modifying how the body utilizes energy from food. Dieting, in this manner, urges the liver to convert fat into fatty acids and ketone bodies. Of course, while ketone bodies can be an indication of weight loss, they can also be a warning sign of serious issues like diabetes, which is why diets should ideally be supervised by a medical professional.

DietDemand a nationally recognized weight loss center, offers custom-designed weight loss programs and diet consulting to all patients, even those following pre-structured diet plans like the Keto Diet. With a safe, customized diet plan, DietDemand patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Rapid but healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures and detailed future planning

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on individual body chemistry

For patients struggling with food addiction or emotional eating, DietDemand offers supplements like Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN), a powerful appetite suppressant that helps counter food addiction and emotional eating. LDN, one of many solutions available at DietDemand, also increases dopamine levels to improve mood, reduces inflammation, and breaks the cycle of craving carbs and sugar to balance brain chemistry. Medical weight loss, even in combination with popular diets like the Keto Diet, has been shown to be effective when supervised by a health professional and customized to an individual’s dietary needs.

New DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

