DietDemand’s Fast Weight Loss Program Helps Improve Diabetic Conditions Among Others

Birmingham, AL, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to researchers, shedding just 10 percent of one’s body weight can reverse type 2 diabetes or send it into remission. Moderate weight loss for those who are overweight also has positive impacts on blood pressure and blood sugar markers. For those who are struggling to lose weight due to age, activity levels, or have participated in yo-yo dieting, a medical weight loss program is the fastest and safest way to stimulate quick weight loss to improve health as well as greatly increase the likelihood of maintaining long term weight loss. If you’re searching for a medical weight loss program, DietDemand – a national telemedicine based program is a great option. DietDemand provides access to certified weight loss physicians to clients across the country for phone or video consultations. Unlike several programs, DietDemand clients never have to leave home to get customized weight loss counseling and plans designed specifically for them.

The company’s 94% success rate is in part due to the ease and convenience that their at-home diet programs provide. As a client of DietDemand, you can receive access to your own weight loss coach on-demand 24/7 who knows your health status, previous weight loss obstacles, and current target weight to keep you on track. DietDemand also ships all prescription weight loss aids such as appetite suppressants and fat burners directly to your home for incredible convenience and privacy. With DietDemand’s fast-acting Jumpstart Diet program made just for you, losing weight to improve your health is made easy.

Want a certified, personal weight loss coach? Call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

