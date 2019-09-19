DietDemand’s One-On-One Coaching Makes Mediterranean Dieting Easier

Jackson, MS, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — While several popular diet plans trigger varying degrees of weight loss, the Mediterranean Diet still holds a very impressive position. Diets such as keto and paleo are highly regarded for their effective weight loss and range of health benefits. However, some drawbacks are also present such as the overconsumption of protein and other nutritional imbalances. The Mediterranean diet, however, comes highly recommended by medical professionals with little to no warnings regarding impact on health and safety. Being particularly focused on lean meats, fibrous vegetables, legumes, nuts, olive oil and some fruit, this diet full of healthy fats, low sodium, fiber, a nutrients helps dieters not only lose weight but improve heart health markers with reductions in ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol levels and improving one’s ‘good’ HDL cholesterol.

Apart from improving cardiovascular health, the Mediterranean diet has also been linked to the improvement of several common health conditions such as inflammation, blood sugar levels, blood pressure levels, and weight reduction. Additionally, the Mediterranean diet is one of the most flexible, allowing for a variety of foods to be eaten without the need for calorie counting. Nationwide telemedicine weight loss center, DietDemand notes that this flexibility may pose as a challenge to some individuals who struggle with emotional eating, portion sizes, or junk food cravings. Which is why they offer easy, telemedicine-based strategies for Mediterranean diet seekers. Their team of nutritionists, certified doctors and weight loss coaches provide one-on-one phone support regarding recipes, grocery shopping, and meal preparation. Powerful prescriptions created to control appetite, reduce instances of emotional eating, and prevent hunger can also be prescribed by DietDemand’s team upon approval to eliminate those snack food cravings that can sabotage your success.

Interested in having a personal, certified nutritionist help you lose weight? DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

[email protected]

CONTACT: Diet Demand DietDemand 888-786-9568 [email protected]