DietDemand’s Team Examines Why Apple Cider Vinegar Might Work for Weight Loss

It has been a booming 10 years for apple cider vinegar, which gained traction in the natural health industry for its wide-range of benefits from blood pressure reduction, to energy boosts, to weight loss. Natural health bloggers and researchers pretty much swear by it defiantly in the face of limited scientific research. Natural health proponents' skepticism of regulatory government agencies notwithstanding since the FDA does not regulate naturally occurring products such as apple cider vinegar. Still, much attention has been given to apple cider vinegar, including a number of studies to prove or disprove its efficacy.

When it comes to weight loss, study results are promising. A study conducted by the Journal of Functional Foods found that people who regularly drink apple cider vinegar have lower blood glucose levels on average, which has positive effects on weight loss and weight maintenance. Also, the acetic acid found in apple cider vinegar may improve the digestion of starches, which may also have an impact on weight loss. Additionally, those who consume ACV regularly have also been linked to lower BMI’s, reduced weight circumferences and lower body weight in general. This could be more of an indicator of behavior, as people who drink ACV may be more health conscious in general, therefore weighing less.

DietDemand’s medical weight loss team recommends that those using apple cider vinegar as a weight loss supplement do so wisely. Highly-acidic diets can result in tooth decay and calcium depletion. The best way to lose weight, while minimizing health risks is to seek professional dietary guidance who can determine the best course of action for your unique needs. DietDemand’s one-on-one consultations allow all clients to speak with certified nutritionists who will create affordable, customized diet plans for quick, no-risk weight loss.

New DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

DietDemand is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

