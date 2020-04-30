DietDoc Recommends Doctor-Supervised Plans for Dieters With Ongoing Weight Struggles

Birmingham, AL, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Many Americans struggle with weight loss throughout their lives due to a number of factors: increasingly sedentary lifestyles, health issues, injuries, fad diets, unhealthy eating habits, lack of nutritional knowledge, emotional eating and more. Right now, with all that is going on in the world. Stress continues to rise as a contributing factor for weight gain. If you’ve found yourself to be on a weight rebound lately, you might want to consider trying a medically-supervised diet program for quick weight loss as well as long-term weight maintenance. A doctor-supervised weight loss program is perfect for those who haven’t been able to achieve or maintain their desired weight over time.

Most diet programs only provide temporary solutions to an ongoing issue, but as mentioned above weight gain can occur due to stress, low energy, and several other health factors that only doctor-supervised options are equipped to address. Diet Doc, the leading telemedicine weight loss company in the nation offers comprehensive, customized plans that address each person’s unique needs to create detailed nutrition planning, prescription regimen (if needed), insights as to why previous weight loss efforts have failed, exercise guidance, and motivation to stay on track.

Among other programs, Diet Doc sets itself apart due to it being a telemedicine program. No in-person visits are required, as all doctor consults take place by phone or via email. If prescriptions are needed to curb appetite, reduce cravings, or speed up the metabolism, Diet Doc expedites all medications to their clients’ home or office, making weight loss easy and effective without ever having to leave home.

Interested in a customized, doctor-designed keto program? New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDoc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing between 10-15 lbs. or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available seven days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

Diet Doc Contact Information:

Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(800) 581-5038

[email protected]

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

CONTACT: Tiffany King Diet Doc 7027487526 [email protected]