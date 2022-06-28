Difficult-to-Express Proteins Market is anticipated to reach US$ 12.37 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.33% – Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The difficult-to express proteins market is expected to register a CAGR 11.33% during the forecast period and hit 12.37 Billion by 2032 with new tools development driving revenue up significantly over last few years.

The identification of DNA coding contained in the genome of many organisms along with the use of high throughput approaches has triggered the area of recombinant protein production. Increasing toolbox to approach the production and purification of difficult-to-express proteins which include different expression systems, promoters which have different strengths, cultivation media and conditions. In addition, development of other microbial cell factories towards their use as effective protein production platforms is expected to spur the global difficult-to-express proteins market.

Difficult-to-Express Proteins: Market Insights

Manufacturing of recombinant proteins is important area in the field of pharmaceuticals for producing complex therapeutics. Many proteins are challenging to express in heterologous expression systems. Various factor contribute to this problem. It is often difficult for the foreign host to fold a protein correctly it does not normally produce. For instance, many scenarios expression of a protein which is originated from high eukaryote is produced in a bacterium where factors such as translation rate, codon usage and redox potential are different.

In addition, inherent properties of target protein show challenges for the expression host. For instance, a protein which have several membrane spanning domains which might not insert into membrane bilayers of the heterologous host or protein which cannot be expressed in a soluble form. Many proteins requires post-translational modifications which are absent or may be different from host to host.

Difficult-to-Express Proteins: Market Dynamics

With growing demand for production of recombinant proteins in cells, low protein yields have significant consequences in the industrial. Development of new tools for the Difficult-to-Express Proteins will significantly boost the overall revenue of the difficult-to-express protein market.

Development of novel cell free proteins synthesis platforms based on the industrial working horse CHO cells which overcome the issues which further drive the difficult-to-express protein market. Number of approved therapeutic proteins is significantly growing, prokaryotic expression systems will continue to play an important role as a cost-effective, tunable, and easy to operate source of recombinant protein.

However, some factors which might restraint the growth of the difficult-to-express proteins include high cost of systems and difficulty in analyzing target end user segment as the use of systems for difficult-to-express proteins are limited to end user.

Difficult-to-Express Proteins: Region-wise Outlook

The North America is expected to contribute to a major share in the global difficult-to-express proteins market owing to increasing research and development, collaboration among the pharmaceutical companies with the academic research institute for the development of novel tools and technology.

Growing research in the field of protein expression and growing adoption of new tools for various diagnostic purpose will spur the difficult-to-express proteins market. Europe is expected to contribute second largest share in the global difficult-to-express proteins market with a significant growth due to increasing investment from the government and non-government organizations coupled with the growing prevalence of chronic disease with requires therapeutic treatment.

Asia Pacific difficult-to-express proteins market is mainly driven by the factors such as increasing presence of major biotechnology and biomedical industries. Growing adoption and increasing awareness along with the use of new and improved technology further spur the difficult-to-express proteins market. China is expected to register rapid growth in the difficult-to-express proteins owing increasing well-established healthcare facilities and production of novel technology. Latin America and Middle East & Africa market is expected to slow growth in difficult-to-express proteins market.

Difficult-to-Express Proteins: Key Players

R&D Systems,

Enzo Life Sciences,

Sino Biological,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

StressMarq Biosciences,

LifeSensors Inc.,

Lucigen among others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Difficult-to-Express Proteins market Segments

Difficult-to-Express Proteins market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Difficult-to-Express Proteins market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Difficult-to-Express Proteins market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Difficult-to-Express Proteins market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

Difficult-to-Express Proteins: Segmentation

The global difficult-to-express proteins market is segmented on basis of Protein type, technology application, end user, and geography.

Segmentation by Protein

Proteases

Kinases

Membrane Proteins

Others

Segmentation by Technology Type

Cell-free Protein Synthesis

Prokaryotic Expression Systems

SUMO Fusion System

Gene Fusion Systems

Segmentation by Application

Drug Discovery

Protein Purification

Protein Therapeutics

Disease Diagnostics and Monitoring

Segmentation by End User

Biotechnological Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

