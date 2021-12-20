Diffusion Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect, Participate in Biotech Showcase and Bio Partnering at JPM during “J.P. Morgan Week 2022”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) (“Diffusion” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most, announced today that the Company will present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect and participate in Biotech Showcase and BIO Partnering at JPM. All three events are scheduled alongside the J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference 2022.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event: Biotech Showcase Date: January 10-12, 2022 Registration: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/ Event: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Date: January 10-13, 2022 Registration: https://hcwevents.com/bioconnect/ Event: BIO Partnering at JPM Date: January 10-14, 2022 Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm

During the conference events, members of the Diffusion management team will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies.

Registered attendees in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect conference will be able to view a prerecorded, virtual presentation by Diffusion CEO Robert Cobuzzi, Jr., Ph.D. highlighting Diffusion’s business and recent corporate achievements, including the recently announced dosing of the first participants and patients in its last two Oxygenation Trials, the Altitude and ILD-DLCO Trials, with its lead product candidate, trans sodium crocetinate, or TSC. Dr. Cobuzzi also will describe certain aspects of the Company’s rationale for its plans to design and execute a clinical program to support the use of intravenously administered TSC as an adjunctive treatment for hypoxic solid tumors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most. Diffusion’s lead product candidate, TSC, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia, a serious complication of many of medicine’s most intractable and difficult-to-treat conditions, including hypoxic solid tumors. In November 2021, based on the preclinical and clinical data accumulated to date and the significant unmet medical need, Diffusion announced that its near-term focus will be the design and execution of a clinical program to support the use of intravenously administered TSC as an adjunctive treatment for hypoxic solid tumors. For more information, please visit us at www.diffusionpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding the contents of the Company’s upcoming corporate presentations and the potential therapeutic value of TSC. The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and, as a result, the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Particular risk and uncertainties include, among other things, those related to: the Company’s ability to design, initiate, enroll, execute, and complete its planned studies evaluating TSC; the likelihood and timing of regulatory approval of TSC, if any, for the treatment of solid tumors complicated by hypoxia or any other indication, or the nature of any feedback the Company may receive from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other regulatory bodies; the impact of supply chain and other supplier issues on the Company’s clinical development program and associated timelines; the Company’s ability to protect and expand its intellectual property portfolio; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing standards of Nasdaq; general economic, political, business, industry, and market conditions, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof (or such earlier date as may be identified) and, except as required by applicable law, rule, or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statements after the date hereof.

