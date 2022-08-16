Digerati Technologies’ Subsidiary NextLevel Internet Named One of the Fortune Top 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ for 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) (“Digerati” or the “Company”), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, today announced that its recently acquired subsidiary, NextLevel Internet (“NextLevel”) has been selected as one of the Fortune Top 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™. The Fortune Top 100 rankings (as determined by the analytics firm Great Place to Work) are based on confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working at small and medium-sized businesses in the United States.

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and company culture research firm, evaluated more than sixty elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies that best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. This is the second time NextLevel Internet has been selected in the Fortune Top 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces.

“NextLevel’s amazing corporate culture and employee engagement continue to be drivers for how we move forward as we grow and scale as an organization,” said Arthur L. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Digerati. “With a shared vision and experienced leadership, we are excited about continuing to apply the cultural best practices of NextLevel across our entire company.”

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces stand out for excelling in one of the nation’s most competitive marketplaces. NextLevel’s culture is built on the foundation of solid and trusting relationships with its team, its clients, its partners, and its community.

“We’re honored to be included for a second time on the Fortune 100 Best Workplaces list,” said Derek Gietzen, President of NextLevel Internet. “We work hard to maintain an amazing culture. Being selected as a Top 100 company is an acknowledgment of our commitment to our #1 core value, which is to value people and relationships.”

“We are honored and humbled to again be certified as a Great Place to Work,” said Patti Cuthill, Vice President of People and Culture at NextLevel. “We truly value this award because it is the vote and voice of our people. It is a cause for celebration; it is also a reminder that company culture is never done.”

“Best Workplaces like NextLevel Internet have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces founded on trust,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses.”

The Fortune Best Small & Medium Workplaces list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

About Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the business market. Through its operating subsidiaries T3 Communications (T3com.com), Nexogy (Nexogy.com), SkyNet Telecom (Skynettelecom.net), and NextLevel Internet (nextlevelinternet.com), the Company is meeting the global needs of small businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions including cloud PBX, cloud telephony, cloud WAN, cloud call center, cloud mobile, and the delivery of digital oxygen on its broadband network. The Company has developed a robust integration platform to fuel mergers and acquisitions in a highly fragmented market as it delivers business solutions on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud™. For more information, please visit www.digerati-inc.com and follow DTGI on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

