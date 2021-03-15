Digerati Technologies to Present at Virtual Investor Summit March 23, 2021

Breaking News
CEO Arthur L. Smith to Highlight the Company’s Strategy and Growth Plan

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) (“Digerati” or the “Company”), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, today announced that its CEO, Arthur L. Smith, will present live to an online audience at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit being held March 23-25, 2021. The fully immersive conference features live presentations from CEOs of small- and mid-cap companies across multiple industries and one-on-one meetings with qualified investors. 

Digerati Technologies Presentation at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit 

  • DATE: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 
  • TIME: 2:30 PM Eastern Time  
  • REGISTRATION: https://investorsummitgroup.com/register/

Mr. Smith will provide an overview of the Company, including its business strategy, growth plan, UCaaS solutions for the SMB market, and discuss its recently closed acquisitions of Nexogy and ActivePBX.
  
The Virtual Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent investor conference dedicated to connecting small-cap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Virtual Investor Summit will feature approximately 100 companies and over 300 institutional, family office, high net worth investors and registered investment advisers. To register for the event, visit www.investorsummitgroup.com.  

About Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the business market.  Through its operating subsidiaries T3 Communications (T3com.com) and Nexogy (Nexogy.com), the Company is meeting the global needs of businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions, including cloud PBX, cloud mobile, Internet broadband, SD-WAN, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services, all delivered on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud™. For more information about Digerati Technologies, please visit digerati-inc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful execution of growth strategies, product development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

Investors:

The Eversull Group
Jack Eversull
[email protected]
(972) 571-1624

ClearThink
Brian Loper
[email protected]
(347) 413-4234

