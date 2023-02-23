According to Market.us, the global digestive health market is estimated to be valued at USD 104.4 billion by 2032 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. The Growing Awareness Regarding the Importance of Dietary Supplements, Probiotics, and Functional Foods is Expected to Drive the Market

Pune, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global digestive health market size was USD 48.4 billion in 2022. Digestive health is the ability to digest and absorb nutrients from food. It helps maintain a healthy gut and lessens the risk of developing gastrointestinal tract disorders. Although microbiome and other related topics have been popular for many years, the global pandemic increased the demand for these products. As global awareness is growing, so is the demand for digestive products.

Key Takeaway:

By product, the dairy products segment has generated a revenue share of 55% in 2022 .

segment has generated a revenue share of . By ingredient, the probiotics segmen t dominated with 82% market share in 2022 , and the digestive enzymes segment is expected to have a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032.

t dominated with , and the digestive enzymes segment is expected to have a from 2023 to 2032. By form, the digestive health capsule segment has generated a revenue share of 39% in 2022 .

segment has generated a revenue share of . In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 34.0% .

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . Europe held a 27.3% revenue share in 2022.

held a revenue share in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to have the best growth rate during the forecast period of 2023-2032.

The growing demand for safe and natural products will provide opportunities for the industry of digestive health. Key players may also be able to create innovative products that have a remarkable impact on the market.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Digestive Health Industry?

Several factors can affect the growth of the digestive health industry. Some of these factors include:

Demand for nutritious food is increasing : Increasing demand for health products and supplements is popularized in the modern world to obtain a healthy mind and body.

: Increasing demand for is popularized in the modern world to obtain a healthy mind and body. Advances in R&D technology : The development of new and improved technology helps to provide new lucrative ideas to invest in the market to increase overall growth.

: The development of new and improved technology helps to provide new lucrative ideas to invest in the market to increase overall growth. Growing awareness about gut health : A growing awareness of the importance of gut health has increased popularity among consumers with a holistic approach to healthy living.

: A growing awareness of the importance of gut health has increased popularity among consumers with a holistic approach to healthy living. Increase in demand for digestive health products: Because of the rising prevalence of obesity in America, which is often caused by poor diets and high intake of processed foods, there has been an increase in the demand for digestive health products.

Global Digestive Health Industry:

Market Growth

People are increasingly becoming unhealthy due to their busy lifestyles and unbalanced diets. In this scenario, probiotics are being promoted due to an increase in digestive disorders. The public is becoming more aware of the importance of gut health for geriatrics.

People are increasingly unhealthy due to their busy lives and active lifestyles. An increase in conditions such as bacterial overgrowth, malabsorption, bacterial undergrowth, and others has led to a rise in demand for supplements and health products.

Regional Analysis

The digestive health market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share. The demand for digestive health is primarily driven by a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and the availability of technologically improved medical devices to treat various digestive problems.

Government initiatives are increasing in number to promote healthy living, scientific advances, and solve digestive problems. APAC is seeing a rise in numerous digestive health products, especially in big economies like Japan, India, and China. Furthermore, the regulatory framework for product approvals is noticeably less strict in these nations, which has helped immediately introduce cutting-edge goods and medical equipment into this market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Many market players have invested in the research and development of digestive health products to meet changing consumer demand. For example, IFF recently launched a new milk product enzyme in the US, and Sanofi will launch Diorabyota as a replacement for its previous product.

In the coming years, targeting Southeast Asia could be a key for major players. Sanofi will launch Diorabyota as a replacement for its previous product. IFF launches a new milk product enzyme in the US.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 48.4 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 104.4 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 8.2% North America Revenue Share 34% Europe Revenue Share 27% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Customer education and awareness about diet and health can help increase demand for digestive products, which helps to expand market share. It also allows for the investment of key market players in R&D initiatives. This will allow them to offer new profitable ideas to invest in this market in order to boost overall growth.

With a holistic approach to health, gut health is becoming more popular in western countries. Due to the high prevalence of obesity and diseases associated with poor eating habits, including ready-to-eat food, the US continues to see an increase in demand for digestive health products.

Market Restraints

For products to be manufactured in the digestive health market, there are strict rules and regulations. It takes a lot of R&D to develop new probiotics. New products cannot be launched due to strict regulations imposed by vitamin and supplement manufacturers.

1994 introduced the dietary supplements health and education act, which requires manufacturers to distribute safe products. All claims must be made in accordance with published information.

Market Opportunities

In addition, digestive health problems are on the rise due to the aging population. People are becoming more aware of their digestive health due to stomach-related issues. Over 40% of the population suffers from gastrointestinal disorders, which can impact their quality of life and health. This will lead to an increase in demand for safe and healthy products.

Lipase (lactase) and amylases, food enzymes, are used in digestive products to maintain acidity and improve digestion. The demand for food additives and supplements is increasing, and a rise in product innovations and development due to global technological advancements will create lucrative opportunities for market players during the forecast period of 2023 to 2032.

Report Segmentation of the Digestive Health Market:

Product Type Insight

There are many types in the global digestive health market. These include non-alcoholic beverages (including dairy products), bakery & cookies, nutritional supplements, and others. The dairy products segment holds the majority of the market and is expected to increase in size over the next few years.

Market demand is increasing for supplements, nutritional food, non-alcoholic beverages, dairy products, supplements, bakery products, and cereals. In the coming years, the market will experience an increase in demand and health concerns. The market share for dairy products is high, with a total demand for healthy habits and higher consumer awareness.

Ingredient Type Insight

The market for digestive health worldwide can be segmented into prebiotics, probiotics, and digestive enzymes. Among these, the probiotics segment held the largest market share. The probiotics segment is a growing market because it improves digestive health and intestinal disorders. Probiotics are a popular choice for people with chronic illnesses and are used to boost immunity.

The robust growth of this segment can be attributed to an increased immune system awareness. The digestion enzymes segment’s expected growth rate during the forecast period is the highest. This is due to the fact that the enzyme segment makes it possible to consume more food and enjoy the same benefits.

Form Type Insight

The global digestive health market can be segmented by form types into tablets, capsules, and chewable. These are just a few forms of dosage to support digestive health. The market’s most prominent form was the digestive health capsule, and it is predicted to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Additionally, capsules are easier to use than other digestive products. People tend to eat fast foods, which have fewer nutrients, so they get less nutrition in their diet. Therefore, to meet fiber requirements, capsules are preferred.

Distribution Type Insight

Distribution channels Segmentation includes modern trade, online providers, and drug & retail pharmacy shops. Despite expected growth in online pharmacies and increased digitalization of smart devices, drug & retail pharmacy shops dominated the market.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type Non-Alcoholic Beverages Dairy Products Bakery and Cereals Supplements Others



By Ingredient Type Probiotics Prebiotics Digestive Enzymes Microbial-Based

By Form Type Capsules Tablets Chewable drops Others



By Distribution Channel Type Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies Online Providers Others



By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

BASF SE

Sanofi

NOW Health Group Inc.

Amway Corporation

The Bountiful Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Yakult Honsha co. Ltd.

Seroba Life Sciences

Optibiotix Health PLC

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Digestive Health Market

The European Commission and EPA created a new regulation in 2022 to increase natural-derived materials’ consumption due to the increased greenhouse gas emissions. The food and beverage industry is working to increase the use of naturally derived ingredients in their products, which indirectly boosts the market growth. Europe is seeing an exponential increase in the adoption of natural and safe digestive health products.

In 2020 consumers’ growing concern about their gut health led manufacturers to invest heavily in the research and development of digestive products. The Beroni group, an Australian-based biopharmaceutical, announced Beilemei as a new product in China. It helps to regulate the balance of the human intestinal flora.

Prorganiq has announced a new product, 24 in 1 mega superfood, as a dietary supplement for 2020. The standard process also announced GI stability, which can be used as a supplement to prebiotics infused into dietary.

