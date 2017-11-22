Breaking News
Digia’s financial calendar and Annual General Meeting in 2018

Digia Plc
Stock exchange release
22 November 2017 at 8:30 am

During the year 2018, Digia Plc will publish the Financial Statement release 2017, two Business Reviews and Half Year Financial Report as follows:

  • Financial Statement Release 2017: Tuesday 6 February 2018 at 8:00
  • Business Review 1-3/2018: Friday 27 April 2018 at 8:00
  • Half Year Financial Report 1-6/2018: Friday 10 August 2018 at 8:00
  • Business Review 1-9/2018: Tuesday 30 October 2018 at 8:00

The 2017 Annual Report will be available on Digia’s home pages on Thursday 22 February 2018.

Digia Plc’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Thursday 15 March 2018. The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting.

Additional information
Mika Kervinen, General Counsel, Digia Plc
Tel. +358 50 994 2339, [email protected]

Distribution
NASDAQ Helsinki
Key media
www.digia.com

Digia is a profitably growing IT service company that helps its customers harness digital opportunities. As a visionary partner, Digia develops and innovates solutions that support business operations together with its customers. We adapt our expertise to their specific industries to help them develop digital services, manage operations and utilise information. We employ nearly 1,000 experts in Finland and Sweden. We are expanding our international presence together with our customers. Digia’s net sales in 2016 totalled EUR 86.5 million. The company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (DIGIA). www.digia.com

