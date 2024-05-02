Digital Trust leader spearheads initiative to educate and prepare organizations for quantum computing

Are you ready for quantum? The first annual World Quantum Readiness Day is set for Thursday, September 26, 2024. More than simply an awareness event, World Quantum Readiness Day is a call to action, spurred by technology leaders looking at an era-defining change in digital technology.

Lehi, Utah, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DigiCert, a leading global provider of digital trust, today announced the first World Quantum Readiness Day, which will take place on September 26, 2024. This initiative aims to spotlight the critical need for current security infrastructures to adapt to the imminent reality of quantum computing.

Quantum computing promises unparalleled computational power and will transform industries by making certain tasks exponentially faster. However, this leap forward also presents significant challenges to contemporary cryptographic standards. NIST has warned that quantum computing could compromise existing cryptographic algorithms used to secure data. As such, organizations need to adopt a proactive stance on quantum readiness to safeguard against potential attacks.

World Quantum Readiness Day serves as a moment for reflection and action, urging enterprises and governments worldwide to assess their preparedness for the nascent quantum era. It underscores the urgency of adopting post-quantum cryptography (PQC) standards, which are currently being developed by leading institutions such as NIST to protect against future quantum-related vulnerabilities.

DigiCert is at the forefront of this movement, supporting a collaborative approach to foster a quantum-resilient future. By aligning with industry leaders and leveraging collective expertise, DigiCert aims to lead a comprehensive shift toward quantum readiness, mitigating risks and ensuring continued security in the digital landscape.

“Quantum computing holds the key to unlocking new horizons across various sectors, but it also demands a fundamental reevaluation of our cybersecurity frameworks,” said Deepika Chauhan, Chief Product Officer, DigiCert. “With World Quantum Readiness Day, we’re not just marking a date on the calendar; we’re beginning a global dialogue on the necessity of immediate, concerted action to embrace and secure our quantum future.”

As organizations navigate the complexities of quantum computing, DigiCert remains committed to providing guidance, resources, and solutions that pave the way for seamless and secure adaptation to post-quantum realities.

