Collaborative project delivers hardware and software solution for remote engineering evaluation and learning

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DigiKey , a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced today the exclusive release of the LabsLand Prism4 , a modular structure for building interactive real-time, remote hardware systems faster and more efficiently.

The Prism4’s design supports remote hardware systems with cameras, modular lights and evaluation boards. The platform also includes a set of Phase Dock workbench bases where devices can be attached using clicks and slides.

Each Prism4 hosts specific ready-to-ship Prism4 hardware systems that are available for different technologies, including field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), select microprocessors and microcontrollers. In addition, the Prism4’s extensible system design supports the creation of remote laboratories for other fields, allowing for a variety of uses, such as remote education and training using real equipment.

“LabsLand has created an incredible technology that has the ability to control hardware platforms remotely anywhere in the world, 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said David Sandys, senior director of technical marketing for DigiKey. “By partnering with LabsLand to design and launch Prism4, DigiKey can now offer this technology solution to students, schools, engineers and designers worldwide for real-time evaluation and education.”

“We are excited to take our relationship with DigiKey to the next level with the launch of Prism4, which offers new features and more extensibility and robustness,” said Pablo Orduna, founder and CEO of LabsLand. “DigiKey has helped us continue our mission to provide universal access to real labs with real instruments and equipment.”

Initially developed for educational settings, LabsLand remote engineering hardware systems allow engineers, students and educators access to hardware and software solutions that are often price-prohibitive. With the development and release of the Prism4 through DigiKey, engineers, designers and suppliers have access to a remote engineering platform for new product demonstration, evaluation, product testing and design, allowing engineers to try out hardware before purchasing. Software engineers can also use the platform to learn and develop code and program remote targets using actual hardware instead of simulators. The Prism4 hardware system enables users to control and interact with the target platforms while providing video feedback demonstrating outcomes and results in real-time.

DigiKey engaged with a design integration service provider to jump-start the design process and then collaborated with Phase Dock and LabsLand on the final product.

To learn more about Prism4, please visit the DigiKey website.

About LabsLand

LabsLand is a remote laboratory platform that provides access to their remote laboratory network for higher education (universities and community colleges), technical and professional training, schools and individuals of all ages. LabsLand also offers services related to remote hardware systems including design and development, and providing ready-to-deploy remote lab equipment. More information is available at labsland.com.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.3 million components from over 2,900 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , X, Yo uTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

