THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DigiKey , a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has been ranked #121 on the 2023 list of America’s Largest Private Companies by Forbes. This is the second consecutive year the company has been included on the list.

Forbes began tracking private companies in 1985. There are 258 companies on this year’s private companies list, up from 246 last year. Inclusion on the list is based on having $2 billion or more in revenue from the most recent fiscal year. For 85% of list members, that means revenues for calendar 2022. Others have fiscal years that ended as recently as October 2023.

DigiKey is one of only nine companies in Capital Goods category, ranking at #4 within their category. The full list can be viewed on the Forbes website .

“DigiKey is proud to be recognized by Forbes for the second year in a row as one of the largest private companies in America,” said Linda Johnson, executive vice president of operations at DigiKey. “Our recent growth would not be possible without our hard-working team members and the commitment and heart they put into DigiKey day after day. This year, we’ve seen a huge amount of innovation and we’re thrilled to help support engineers and designers as they accelerate progress around the globe.”

The recent growth of the company is indeed staggering. DigiKey experienced record-breaking sales growth, up 80% from 2021 through 2022, and ended 2022 with $5.1 billion in annual sales. The company continues to make investments in more robust and predictive web search functionality, higher inventory levels and increased automation in its warehouse, which all benefit customers by providing an easy and efficient research, shopping and delivery experience.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 17.2 million components from over 2,800 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

