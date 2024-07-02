DigiKey Electronica China 2024 DigiKey welcomes visitors to Hall E5 Booth 2506 during Electronica China 2024, July 8-10, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

SHANGHAI, China, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, invites Electronica China 2024 attendees to Hall E5 Booth 5206 to experience all the latest DigiKey offerings, including in-booth demonstrations, DigiKey Moment live interviews, hands-on workshops, interactive games and more.

Electronica China will be held July 8-10 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Returning to Electronica China is DigiKey Moment, a two-day live show hosted at the DigiKey booth. The show features dynamic and informative interviews and demonstrations with suppliers, industry experts, customers and key opinion leaders from Analog Devices, Bel Fuse, DFRobot, Microchip, Molex, Omron, onsemi, Renesas and YAGEO. The interviews will cover hot topics in the industry, including artificial intelligence, automotive, interconnects, industrial automation, IoT, new energy, industry analysis and more. The DigiKey Moment live show will be broadcast from DigiKey’s booth at Electronica and on DigiKey’s Bilibili channel, along with interactive games and gifts.

“DigiKey is excited to return to Electronica China and bring our popular DigiKey Moment live show back to our fans both in person and online,” said Tony Ng, vice president, APAC for DigiKey. “Electronica China continues to be a crucial meeting place for industry collaboration between trendsetters, companies, manufacturers and engineers. We look forward to discussing the latest trends and market developments and exploring new opportunities to accelerate progress for engineers, designers, buyers and builders.”

On Day 2 of the show, DigiKey is inviting attendees to reserve spots for on-site workshop sessions. These spots are limited but can be reserved in advance on the official DigiKey WeChat account. The interactive sessions will allow engineers and designers to engage directly with DFRobot and industry experts.

On Day 3 of the event, customers can participate in specialized workshops to learn strategies for improving their order efficiency and growing their business. Reservations for these customer-focused workshops can also be made on the official DigiKey WeChat account.

Visitors at this year’s Electronica trade show will have a unique opportunity to engage directly with the DigiKey team. Throughout the event, DigiKey’s sales representatives and engineers will also host a series of interactive game sessions, complete with prizes for participants. These lively sessions will showcase DigiKey’s comprehensive suite of services and solutions tailored for engineers, purchasers, makers and business owners. Visitors are encouraged to speak directly with DigiKey’s knowledgeable staff, who will be on hand to provide personalized assistance and answer any questions.

DigiKey will provide giveaways for WeChat member registration and activities in the DigiKey booth. Giveaways include travel bags, cable pouches, phone stands, toiletry bags and travel hooks.

Attendees should plan to visit DigiKey at Electronica China in Hall E5 Booth 5206. For more information about DigiKey’s presence at Electronica China, please visit the DigiKey website.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.3 million components from over 2,900 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found by visiting www.digikey.cn and on WeChat, weibo, QQ video and Bilibili.

