Company’s Evo Fleet video system was recognized at NAFA Fleet Management Association’s 2023 Innovations Showcase

Lenexa, KS, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced it’s EVO Fleet video system has been recognized by its peers as part of the 2023 NAFA Fleet Management Association Innovations Showcase.

The Innovations Showcase took place at FAFSA’s 2023 Institute and Expo in Baltimore, MD, April 17-19.

“We appreciate this recognition from NAFA members and we’re proud of our engineers, technical support and sales staffs for their tireless work in developing the EVO Fleet video system,” said Brody Green, President of Digital Ally, adding, “The release of EVO Fleet demonstrates our heritage of innovation and continued commitment to fleet safety and security.”

Digital Ally’s newest fleet video system, utilizing the latest innovations in telematics technology, is being released to great excitement across both current and new customer bases. Compact in form factor yet rich in features, the EVO Fleet Vehicle Camera offers artificial intelligence providing immediate driver-assist feedback by recognizing pedestrians, distracted or drowsy driving, and lane drifting.

EVO Fleet Features:

– Up to 1TB of Storage

– Live GPS Tracking

– A.I Interface with real time alerts and notifications

– 1080P HD recording at 30 FPS

– Can record up to 4 streams of video simultaneously

– 4G LTE connectivity

– Video on Demand

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA is the world’s largest membership association for individuals who manage the vehicular fleet and mobility responsibilities for their employers. NAFA propels the fleet and mobility profession through its world-class certification, education, advocacy, and peer-networking programs. It is an essential element of success for individuals involved in the profession.

NAFA has more than 2,000 individual fleet manager members who come from corporations, public safety (law enforcement, fire departments), education (universities and K-12 school systems), governments agencies (federal, state, municipal, provincial), utilities, and any other entity that uses vehicles in its normal conduct of business or needs to move people or goods from one place to another.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, event production and jet chartering. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

