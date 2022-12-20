One of NFL’s largest stadiums deploying 70 next generation FirstVu Pro body cameras

Lenexa, KS, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), today announced the continuation and expansion of its partnership with MetLife Stadium. Home to the NFL’s New York Jets and New York Football Giants, MetLife Stadium is deploying 70 FirstVU PRO body cameras and three QuickVu 24-bay docking stations, and will utilize Digital Ally’s EVO Web cloud platform.

“At MetLife Stadium we strive for the best customer experience possible and an essential part of that is the safety and security of our visitors,” said Danny DeLorenzi, VP of Security and Safety Services for MetLife Stadium, adding, “Partnering with Digital Ally for several years now, we are confident we are getting the most innovative and dependable video solutions for the stadium and our patrons.”

“We are extremely proud of our long-standing relationship with MetLife Stadium,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “Their commitment to fan experience, including safety and security, makes them a great partner for Digital Ally’s innovative and dependable products, and unsurpassed service.”

The FirstVu PRO features include:

Live GPS Tracking: With cellular connectivity the FirstVu PRO can be tracked in near real time from the EVO Web cloud platform.

With cellular connectivity the FirstVu PRO can be tracked in near real time from the EVO Web cloud platform. Remote Activation: From the EVO Web cloud platform administrators can remotely activate recordings.

From the EVO Web cloud platform administrators can remotely activate recordings. Full-Color Touchscreen : A large 2.4” capacitive touchscreen display allows for easy review of evidence from the device in the field.

: A large 2.4” capacitive touchscreen display allows for easy review of evidence from the device in the field. Full HD Audio & Video : Capture clear, full HD 1080p video. Record better evidence with advanced image sensors, improved low-light performance, reduced motion blur and audio noise reduction technology. Also equipped with IR LEDS, the body camera can identify subjects up to 5 meters away in complete darkness.

: Capture clear, full HD 1080p video. Record better evidence with advanced image sensors, improved low-light performance, reduced motion blur and audio noise reduction technology. Also equipped with IR LEDS, the body camera can identify subjects up to 5 meters away in complete darkness. Rugged & Reliable: IP67 rated against dust & wind and water submersible for 30 minutes. MIL-STD-810G compliant capable of handling drops, shocks and vibrations.

As part of Digital Ally’s complete ecosystem of video solution products, the FirstVu PRO is compatible with the recently released QuickVu docking station. Digital Ally’s QuickVu system provides a comprehensive and elegant solution for charging, reviewing and offloading video evidence to the cloud.

All evidence captured by the FirstVu PRO body camera is hosted in the Company’s EVO Web cloud platform– which also supports other products including the FirstVu II body camera and EVO-HD in-car system – allowing users to review evidence from one centralized platform.

The FirstVu PRO launched during the first quarter of 2022 and has enjoyed robust demand through its flexible subscription payment plan.

About MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, NJ, is the home of the New York Jets and New York Football Giants. It is one of the largest stadiums in the NFL with a capacity of 82,500. MetLife Stadium hosts the world’s biggest events on the world’s biggest stage. Since opening in 2010, MetLife Stadium has hosted over 500 major events and 2,500 special events. Event highlights include the first outdoor, cold-weather Super Bowl XLVIII, WrestleMania 29 and 35, the Copa America Centenario Final, the 2021 Army-Navy Game, and many concerts, college football games, and international soccer matches. MetLife Stadium is a finalist to host games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

MetLife Stadium has been named “Highest Grossing Stadium of the Year” 9 times by Billboard and “2017 Venue of the Year” by StadiumBusiness.

In 2021, MetLife Stadium became the first NFL Stadium to join the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change’s Sports for Climate Action Framework, which aims to achieve global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions goals.

MetLife Stadium was the first NFL stadium to receive SAFETY Act certification by the US Department of Homeland Security in 2013 and has ranked No. 1 for Safety by Security magazine’s “Security 500” in the Spectator Sports Facility division for 9 straight years.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, event production and jet chartering. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com

Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

