Digital Ally Awarded Notable Contract in Wake of Increased Demand for Body Cameras and In-Car Systems

Danville Police Department to Outfit Officers With Body Cams and In-Car Systems Integrated with Patented VuLink® Auto-Activation Technology

Lenexa, KS, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced it has received a notable purchase order from Danville Police Department (Danville, IL) for 26 FirstVu HD body cameras, 16 DVM-800 in-car systems and 23 VuLink® auto-activation devices.

“We are pleased to announce Digital Ally as our sole provider for in-car and body camera video solution. It was an easy choice to move over to Digital Ally because it offers the complete video ecosystem that includes its patented auto activation for body cameras and flexible storage solutions. We are very excited about what Digital Ally is able to offer to our department,” stated Chief of Police Chris Yates.

“We are proud to now provide the officers of Danville PD with our innovative technology,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. “The call for increased transparency between the public and police officers continues to be a driving force in the demand for body cams and in-car systems. We are confident our technology will aid in this increased transparency. Digital Ally looks forward to a great relationship with the Danville PD and the community it serves,” concluded Mr. Ross.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

