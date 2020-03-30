Digital Ally, Inc. Receives Multi-Year Upgrade Order for its EVO-HD In-Car System for Law Enforcement

Box Elder Sheriff’s Department to Outfit Patrol Vehicles and Officers with EVO-HD In-Car Systems Paired With FirstVu HD Body-Worn Cameras

Lenexa, KS, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced it has received a multi-year upgrade order from Box Elder Sheriff’s Department (Brigham City, Utah) for 18 of its highly advanced EVO-HD in-car camera systems paired with 18 FirstVu HD body-worn cameras, built-in patented VuLink® auto-activation technology and migration to the VuVault® cloud storage solution hosted by Amazon Web Services.

“Digital Ally is pleased to continue to serve the law enforcement officers of Box Elder County and provide them with the critical tools they need to capture video evidence,” stated Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. “Our EVO-HD paired with the FirstVu HD body-worn camera continues to prove that they are an essential tool to everyday law enforcement officers. Through these tough times Digital Ally remains committed to serving all first responders and providing the necessary equipment and support needed daily,” concluded Mr. Ross.

The EVO-HD is a highly advanced, innovative in-car camera system offered by Digital Ally. With built-in patented VuLink® auto-activation technology and multiple HD cameras, EVO-HD is the most advanced system for law enforcement. When outfitted with the FirstVu HD body-worn camera the EVO-HD can automatically start a recording of the body camera and simultaneously record both camera feeds. All video evidence is hosted on the highly secure GovCloud platform powered by Amazon Web Service.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, and automatic recording technology. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the Company will be able to maintain or expand its share of the markets in which it competes with the EVO-HD; whether and the extent to which customers will purchase the Company’s products because of the Company’s VuLink® technology; whether the Company will make a global impact with its technology innovations; whether the Company will be able to adapt its technology to new and different uses, including being able to introduce new products; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company’s disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “projects”, “should”, or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.