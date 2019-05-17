Digital Ally Receives Significant Follow-On FleetVu.com/DVM-250 Orders From zTrip

zTrip will now exceed 1,000 in deployed DVM-250 units with integrated FleetVu cloud-based driver monitoring and management platform in its fleet

LENEXA, Kansas, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Ally, Inc. (Nasdaq: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications, announced that it has received several significant follow-on orders during 2019 from Kansas City-based zTrip, Inc. (“zTrip”). Orders received to date in 2019 cover a total of approximately 270 new DVM-250 Video Event Recorders integrated with our FleetVu cloud-based driver monitoring and management platform. With these recent orders, zTrip will be deploying in excess of 1,000 units since zTrip’s designation of the DVM-250 as the preferred Video Event Recorder for its nationwide fleet of more than 5,000 vehicles. This order further demonstrates zTrip’s commitment to new technology that will set it apart from other ride-share and taxi services by providing audio/video recordings of passenger/driver interactions and events. zTrip is featuring the DVM-250 Video Event Recorders integrated with our FleetVu connectivity platform as a central part of its overall passenger/driver safety strategy which addresses safety concerns of both passengers and drivers.

The orders consist of providing and installing new DVM-250 Video Event Recorders integrated with our FleetVu cloud-based driver monitoring and management platform to its Colorado Springs, CO, Mobile, AL, Lincoln, NE and Omaha, NE agencies. The orders will include a hardware sale component for the DVM-250 event recorder, a non-recurring component for the installation service and a recurring service component for the FleetVu cloud platform. These orders will fully deploy zTrip’s Colorado Springs, Mobile, Lincoln and Omaha fleets all of which have been recently acquired by zTrip and will bring the total number of fully-deployed zTrip agencies to nine. Approximately eight more zTrip locations in the United States currently remain open for deployment in the future plus any agencies to be acquired by zTrip as it continues its aggressive expansion plan. Our FleetVu Manager cloud-based service adds powerful real-time options to include asset tracking and mapping, customizable real-time alerts, such as, collisions, geo fences and speeding. FleetVu Cloud enables agency managers to easily monitor their fleet of vehicles and driver performance. Users can store and manage video, remotely update firmware and wireless configurations while using features such as mapping, reporting and creating driver score cards. FleetVu mobile allows drivers to perform pre- and post-inspections of the vehicle. It instantly sends alerts via SMS or email to fleet managers if there is a breakdown, maintenance request or any issue with that vehicle. As a result, the system may be instrumental in reducing accidents, fraud and litigation risks.

zTrip was founded in Kansas City in 2016 and now offers taxi and rideshare services in 17 U.S. cities. zTrip expects to end 2019 with operations in more than 27 U.S. cities as it continues its expansion strategy.

zTrip CEO Bill George said, “We believe strongly in the advanced technology provided by Digital Ally which demonstrates our commitment to providing our passengers and drivers the safest environment possible, and we’re looking forward to a significant expansion of our long-term relationship. We believe the DVM-250 Video Event Recorders integrated with our FleetVu cloud-based driver monitoring and management platform is the most effective and cost efficient method to provide the safety that drivers and passengers want.” Our passengers and drivers can be assured that their safety is our number one priority and with the adoption of the FleetVu cloud-based manager we are taking substantial steps to demonstrate the same,” concluded George.

“We are proud of zTrip’s confidence in our technology by their designation of the DVM-250 as the preferred Video Event Recorder for their nationwide fleet of more than 5,000 vehicles. We are also pleased that zTrip has made the DVM-250 integrated with the FleetVu cloud based platform as primary technology supporting zTrip’s passenger/driver safety initiative. It is impressive to see a regional leader in public and private transportation such as zTrip commit substantial resources to the safety of passengers and drivers. Other public and private transportation companies have claimed to recognize and value the safety of their passengers/drivers but few, if any, have actually taken steps to address the safety issue directly and committed the substantial funds to accomplish the ultimate goal that zTrip has. Our immediate objective is to continue to demonstrate the value of our DVM-250 integrated with our FleetVu cloud based platform at the nine fully deployed zTrip locations and we view these deployments as a ‘first step’ in an expanding relationship with a regional leader in public and private transportation. In addition, we look forward to expanding our relationship to include all zTrip cities, with over 5,000 vehicles in the United States,” stated Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Ally, Inc.

