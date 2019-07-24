Breaking News
Home / Top News / Digital Ally Wins 2019 Golden Eagle Award for its Technology Deployed at MetLife Stadium

Digital Ally Wins 2019 Golden Eagle Award for its Technology Deployed at MetLife Stadium

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

Digital Ally’s Body-Worn Cameras Add Layer of Protection for Security Personnel

Lenexa, KS, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced digital technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, was the 2019 Golden Eagle Award winner at the National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The award recognizes outstanding security projects executed in sporting venues.

Digital Ally won the prestigious industry award for the deployment of its patented FirstVu HD body-worn camera technology at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The technology captures clear video evidence of interactions between staff and patrons and has generated very positive feedback from security officers at the stadium who feel an extra layer of protection from potential false accusations and aggressive patrons.

An example of the effectiveness and efficiency of the cameras was highlighted in the Company’s case study. In an incident where a MetLife Stadium patron claimed a security officer used unjust language while interacting with them, the camera’s recording clearly showed this had not occurred, and the patron was forced to recant the accusation. Without the camera, this would have been another he said/she said situation that could have discredited MetLife security and left it open to liability.

“Stadiums and entertainment venues are seeking out our video solutions to create a better overall experience for their fans and customers. Our technology deployment at MetLife Stadium in 2018 was designed to meet the security team’s goal of improving accountability and transparency for security, reducing civil liability, and having a tool to help de-escalate volatile situations,” commented Stanton E. Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. “As we have seen in other installations with law enforcement and corporate clients, our technology is able to meet these important goals, and it does so in an easy-to-use manner that requires minimal training while offering instantaneous offloading of video at the end of the events. Our complete video solution provides onsite professional support, including deployment of units, maintenance, and video management.”

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, commercial fleets, and consumer use. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow us on Twitter @digitalallyinc and Facebook www.facebook.com/DigitalAllyInc

Follow additional Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:
Facebook I Instagram I Linkedin I Twitter

Contact Information

Stanton Ross, CEO
Tom Heckman, CFO
Digital Ally, Inc
913-814-7774
[email protected]

RedChip TV: Bruce Haase (407) 644-4256; [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond contained in this press release. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company’s disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “projects”, “should”, or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: the extent to which the FirstVu HD will improve accountability and transparency for security, reduce civil liability, and be a tool to help de-escalate volatile situations in its applications; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: Digital Ally Inc.

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.