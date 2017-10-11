Digital Arts Media Network First Angels+ Venture, Vezt Inc. Appears On Cheddar Financial News for Music Royalty Sharing App

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Arts Media Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI), a specialized tech accelerator leveraging the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, announced today that Vezt, Inc., a blockchain-based music royalty sharing app, leveraging the Angels+ program, was interviewed earlier this morning at the floor of the New York Stock Exchange by Cheddar Financial News Network.

“Vezt lets music fans share ownership with artists in their favorite songs,” said Vezt, Inc. CEO and co-founder Steve Stewart. “It’s not licensing or renting access. Fans actually get to partner with artists on a song-by-song basis; sharing directly in whole or fractional ownership.”

Vezt, Inc., founded by music and finance executives Steve Stewart and Robert Menendez, appeared on Cheddar to discuss the blockchain-based music royalty sharing app and its approach to disrupting how music gets made and who owns it. The interview, “A Stock Market for Songs,” can be viewed through the following link: https://cheddar.com/videos/198701.

“I am excited to see one of the first projects to leverage our Angels+ accelerator program gain so much traction so quickly,” stated Ajene Watson, Chairman and CEO of Digital Arts Media Network, Inc. “Raising over $3 million dollars in a relatively short period of time is amazing and a real testament to the unique viability of the Vezt app for music.

“Giving fans the ability to ‘vest’ in their favorite artist and make money as the artist earns money is incredible. Likewise, the artist will have even more control of how and when music is made. Vezt allows them the ability to rely less on the music establishment and more on the fans – those who want artists to continue making good music.”

Management of Digital Arts Media Network, Inc. anticipates Vezt being a great success, setting the bar for what future companies leveraging the Angels+ program should look to achieve.

ABOUT Vezt, Inc.

Vezt, Inc. was formally founded in early 2017 by CEO and co-Founder Steve Stewart and CFO and co-Founder Robert Menendez. Receiving Pre-Seed funding from venture capital firms, including Binary Capital and Global Trust Group, Vezt operates offices in both Los Angeles and Atlanta where the company is developing a blockchain based music app that democratizes the way artists make and share music with fans while giving fans the ability to make money from an artist’s royalties and licensing income.

Vezt has assembled a talented engineering and design team with deep backgrounds in blockchain, UX/UI, and design. In addition, Vezt has tapped a number of successful and highly experienced advisors for their expertise in music, publishing, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies.

ABOUT Digital Arts Media Network, Inc.

Digital Arts Media Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Arts Media Network will assist with the development and acquisition of innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

Digital Arts Media Network aligns with leading private accelerators, incubators and reputable angel investors to form unique partnerships. These partnerships enhance the vetting process and expedite traction. Further, Digital Arts Media Network partners with successful entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and development teams to provide startups with general and functional mentorship from industry leaders.

Digital Arts Media Network offers all investors the ability to (i) diversify, (ii) maximize success, (iii) see money at work, and (iv) exit. For those persons invested directly in the PAI, there is an additional opportunity to effectively support startup ventures through mentorship, and angel investors in startup ventures receive additional benefit from various strategies which further hedge and mitigate risk.

