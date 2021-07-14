Digital Asset Strengthens C-Suite as it Drives Toward Becoming the Global Economic Network of Interconnected Businesses

Company Sees Strong Momentum as Demand for Daml Multi-Party Application Platform Grows

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Asset , creators of Daml , a leading application platform, today announced new C-suite additions to support its growing customer base and massive momentum heading into the second half of 2021.

Robin Liebowitz, formerly head of global marketing at AWS Financial Services, has joined Digital Asset as chief marketing officer. Craig Blitz and Derek Henninger, both formerly with Lightbend, have been named chief product officer and chief technology officer, respectively. These personnel moves are consistent with the company’s recent growth momentum; Digital Asset’s workforce has increased by roughly 33% over the past six months to more than 180 employees.

“Any strong organization is built on a foundation of talented professionals, and our employees have certainly helped fuel this most recent period of growth,” said Emnet Rios, COO and CFO at Digital Asset. “By strengthening our roster and expanding our executive team with Robin, Craig, and Derek, we’ve set ourselves up to continue on this trajectory for the foreseeable future.”

New Partners, Customers, and Funding Underscore Daml Momentum

As organizations across the globe increasingly rely on Daml to transform data silos into synchronized networks, Digital Asset earlier this year announced that it raised more than $120 million in Series D funding from 7RIDGE and Eldridge. The company has aimed to use the financing to expand its team globally by 50% this year, and that goal remains firmly in sight.

In addition to the funding round, Digital Asset also recently announced a new partnership with Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) to enable Daml-driven applications on the Nasdaq Marketplace Services Platform. The partnership presents an opportunity for Nasdaq and its customers to build application logic in Daml to manage new types of assets, such as environment, social and governance (ESG) certificates, real estate, precious metals, and more as part of Nasdaq’s Marketplace Services Platform, a distributed ledger technology (DLT) agnostic offering aimed at providing its clients with the ability to manage the full lifecycle of digital assets.

This year the company also revealed that Xpansiv, a global data-driven commodity marketplace, will use Daml to build its infrastructure and enable the rapid scaling of ESG commodities in global markets. The partnership enables ESG-minded consumers to procure assets with confidence and in accordance with standardized climate accounting regimes.

In other marketplace developments, Digital Asset announced a new partnership with Baymarkets, a clearing provider, that adds central counterparty clearing functionality to the company’s digital asset marketplace platform , built in collaboration with Exberry. The partnership enables market participants to launch new digital asset marketplaces on a fully compliant, end-to-end exchange platform encompassing registry, custody, trading, matching, and clearing services.

In June, Broadridge Financial Solutions announced it went live with its Distributed Ledger Repo platform, averaging daily volumes of over $31 billion in repo transactions. Powered by Daml and VMware Blockchain, the solution creates better and more efficient repo transactions and aims to transform the repo market for the first time in roughly three decades.

Also in June, French company LiquidShare committed to using Daml for its blockchain-based post-trade platform thanks to its ability to embed business logic and help easily build multiparty business processes. Backed by some of Europe’s largest financial institutions, LiquidShare secures and simplifies back-office operations in financial markets with distributed ledger technology. Its platform narrows the gap between issuers and investors, facilitating the management of their capital and positions.

“The expansion of Daml’s reach into additional exchanges and marketplaces serves as key milestones in our journey to create the global economic network of interconnected businesses,” said Yuval Rooz, Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Asset. “We’re just starting to scratch the surface of opportunities and we’re thrilled for what’s in store for the rest of the year.”

About Digital Asset

Digital Asset helps companies of all sizes and across industries get distributed applications to market faster and stay there longer. At the core of our service offering is Daml, an application platform unconstrained by organizational boundaries. Companies can create new multi-party solutions that transform disparate silos into synchronized networks, eradicating latency and errors by guaranteeing consistent data. Digital Asset works with leading organizations in financial services, healthcare and insurance, including 5 of the top 10 stock exchanges in the world. In 2020, CB Insights named Daml as one of the top blockchain networks for capital markets. To learn more about Digital Asset, please visit www.digitalasset.com and for more information about Daml, please visit www.daml.com . Click here to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

