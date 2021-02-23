Breaking News
Digital ATLAS: Gebrüder Weiss launches online version of its successful customer magazine

Informative reports, insightful interviews and fascinating stories from around the world, available now at www.gw-atlas.com

The Gebrüder Weiss customer magazine, ATLAS, can now also be found online at gw-atlas.com (Source: Gebrüder Weiss)

Frank Haas, Head of Corporate Brand Strategy & Communications at Gebrüder Weiss. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss / Gnaudschun)

Lauterach, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gebrüder Weiss is now making the top articles from its multi-award-winning ATLAS magazine available to readers online. Select stories, reports, and interviews from earlier print editions are available to download from www.gw-atlas.com. “Our aim with ATLAS is to entertain and inspire people and give them new insights into the subject of mobility and the logistics industry. With the digitization of the existing print magazine, we can further develop its content and design,” says Frank Haas, Head of Corporate Brand Strategy & Communications at Gebrüder Weiss.

The current articles published online include a report on a trucker’s journey from Istanbul to Tbilisi, an interview with Heidi Senger-Weiss about her time at the top of the company, and optimistic stories from Austria, Croatia, and Kazakhstan. However, the customer magazine’s online presence is more than just an archive. As well as having the option of searching interactively by subject, edition or author, you can also access stories that did not appear in the print editions and use Instagram and Facebook to keep yourself up-to-date with new additions to the website. “Just as the Gebrüder Weiss approach to digitization is to have ‘the best of both worlds,’ the same thing applies here: one does not replace the other, but the two media complement one another perfectly,” says Frank Haas, explaining the customer magazine’s two-pronged approach.

A successful year
The customer magazine ATLAS has been published twice a year since 2012. It is produced by the Gebrüder Weiss Communications Department, led by Frank Haas, in collaboration with the Groothuis agency in Hamburg. Gebrüder Weiss won the Gold Best of Content Marketing (BCM) Award in 2014, 2019, and 2020, and in 2019 it also won the “Grand Prix” for particularly outstanding work. In October 2020, Gebrüder Weiss was one of the winners of the prestigious Red Dot Award.

About Gebrüder Weiss
Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world’s oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 7,100 people worldwide and boasts 150 company-owned locations. The business established a presence in the United States in Chicago in 2017 and has since expanded its North American locations to include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers’ needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives.  The company’s voyage into North America, along with its continuous growth, illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions.

