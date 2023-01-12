Northbrook, IL, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Check Corp., a leading provider of image capture and payments processing technology, announced a series of management changes effective January 1. The changes include several promotions to bolster key leadership roles and ensure strong, long-term continuity plans.

Mike Donovan assumes the new position of Vice President, Global Sales, and will oversee the company’s entire domestic and international sales organization, including a network of more than 100 overseas distributors and factory-trained service providers. A 16-year company veteran, Donovan already manages Digital Check’s North America sales group, and his role now expands worldwide.

Joining Donovan on the sales leadership team is Racheal Guse, who previously served as Director, North American Sales. Guse assumes the role of Director, Global Channel Sales, and brings more than a decade of international and domestic sales experience.

Nathan St. John was also recently promoted to Vice President, California Operations, where he continues to oversee daily operations at Digital Check’s primary manufacturing facility and also oversees customer service, orders and logistics, and supply chain management.

Finally, Alex Trombetta has taken on the role of Vice President, Product Management and Marketing, and will serve as an important coordinator of efforts between several departments. Trombetta previously led Digital Check’s international sales group for more than 14 years, most recently as Vice President, International Sales Operations. During that time, Trombetta oversaw major expansions in both territory and revenue.

Digital Check’s President, Jeff Hempker, characterized these realignments as a strategic move accounting for future growth as well as an endorsement of the company’s internal talent.

“Our company’s continued success and its expansion into new markets require skilled leadership to direct that growth. We are fortunate to have personnel with the expertise necessary to meet that challenge,” Hempker commented. “I have great confidence that these talented individuals from within our own team will help Digital Check continue to carry its strong momentum into 2023 and beyond.”

About Digital Check

Digital Check is the leading worldwide provider of check scanners and peripherals for the banking industry. Our TellerScan®, CheXpress®, and SmartSource® lines of scanners provide the industry’s most reliable performance with superior MICR and image quality. Digital Check’s nextScan and ST Imaging divisions provide the world’s best equipment for the reading and digital preservation of microfilm and microfiche. Avivatech LLC, our wholly owned subsidiary, develops software payments solutions for the banking and retail industries, with a focus on cash automation and check imaging technology. Learn more at www.digitalcheck.com.

CONTACT: Paul Rupple Digital Check Corp. 224-383-0129 prupple@digitalcheck.com