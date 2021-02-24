Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Digital Check Corp. Hires Sarah Schmidt, New Human Resources Director

Digital Check Corp. Hires Sarah Schmidt, New Human Resources Director

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Northbrook, IL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Check Corp., a leading provider of image capture and payments processing technology, is proud to announce the addition of Sarah Schmidt in the role of Human Resources Director. In the new position, Schmidt oversees personnel-related matters for all company employees, including the corporate locations for the complete family of Digital Check companies.

 

The addition of a dedicated human resources director is indicative in many ways of the company’s aggressive growth in recent years, which has included expansions into several new states and multiple mergers and acquisitions.

 

“As our company has grown and diversified its business model, with it has come an ever-increasing need to attract and retain talented employees,” says Lynne Tagge, Digital Check’s chief financial officer. “Digital Check’s investment in the corporate structure to support those employees is an important step in our success now and in the future.”

 

Over the past decade, Digital Check has expanded its core check image capture business to include digital microfilm conversion, banking software, and cash automation solutions. The company’s acquisitions during that period include Enternet, Inc., of Dallas; Idaho-based nextScan Inc.; the Michigan-based SmartSource division of Burroughs, Inc.; and most recently, Benchmark Technology Group in Georgia.

 

Schmidt joins Digital Check from the Wistron Corporation, a major international electronics and manufacturing firm. Overall, she has more than 15 years’ experience in human resources, including over a decade in the manufacturing and technology industries. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Development from Northeastern Illinois University, and a master’s degree in Human Resource Management from Webster University. She will support Digital Check from its headquarters in Northbrook, IL.

 

About Digital Check

Digital Check is the leading worldwide provider of check scanners and peripherals for the banking industry. Our TellerScan®, CheXpress®, and SmartSource® lines of scanners provide the industry’s most reliable performance with superior MICR and image quality. Digital Check’s software delivers image enhancement and deposit-processing technologies that help clients reduce costs and improve efficiency. Learn more at www.digitalcheck.com.

CONTACT: Paul Rupple
Digital Check Corp.
224-383-0129
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.