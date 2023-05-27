Market growth in the digital content market is driven by digital transformation, upgraded online services, increasing popularity of online content, social media usage, and technological advancements.

New York, US, May 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Digital content market Information By Component, By Content Format, By Deployment And By Region – Market Forecast Till 2032”. The Digital Content Market could thrive at a rate of 6.30% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 282.3 Billion by the end of the year 2032.

Market Synopsis:

In 2022, the global digital content market was estimated to be worth USD 162.9 billion. The digital content market industry is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.30% between 2023 and 2032, from USD 173.2 billion in 2023 to USD 282.3 billion by 2032. A variety of key drivers are influencing market growth, including the digital transformation occurring across industries, the upgrading of services supplied through online streaming platforms, and the expanding popularity of online content.

The digital transformation occurring across all industries is the primary catalyst powering the rise of the global digital content market CAGR. The market is expanding as a result of the digital transformation occurring in the media, entertainment, telecommunications, and education industries.

Because of the development of 4G and 5G technologies, end users may now access high-speed Internet in the telecom sector. High-speed broadband and the introduction of digital mobile advertising have shifted customer preferences and expedited the adoption of new technologies. Adoption of these technologies enables new capabilities such as text messaging, free calling, video calling, and TV on the phone. Furthermore, thanks to digital content platforms, individuals can watch internet videos at home on laptops, desktop computers, or TV displays. To digitise the education sector and promote online education through paid subscriptions, access to cutting-edge databases and online platforms is required. These developments help the digital content industry integrate organisational vertical and horizontal systems.

Key Companies in the digital content market include,

Microsoft Corporation

Picsart

Adobe Systems

Corel Corporation

Acrolinx

Google LLC

Integra Software Services

MarketMuse; Inc.

Quark Software Inc.

Canvag

Scope of the Report – Digital Content Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 282.3 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 6.30% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities The expansion of the Digital Content Market will be fueled by the rising use of social media Key Market Dynamics The market is expanding as a result of the digital transformation occurring in the education, communication, media, and entertainment industries

















As a result, the market would grow throughout the forecast period as a result of technological improvements and increased use of digitization.

Digital content production entails developing content in many formats such as textual, graphical, audio, and video, as well as publishing or advertising the content on online platforms. The leading companies in this market deliver their services via cloud-based or on-premise applications and software. Integra Software Services, for example, offers its cloud platform rights to publishers, which accelerates media rights acquisition, photo research, and text permissions procedures. Figma’s cloud-based design tool also allows users to access design files from any device. The software includes vector technology for layout and (UI) user interface design.

Furthermore, many designers use Figma to create wireframes, prototypes, and production-ready designs.

Segmentation:

The digital content market is divided into components, formats, deployment types, organisation types, end users, and regions.

The digital content market is divided into two components: Tools and Services. The market was dominated by the tools section. This is due to an increase in the use of smartphone technologies for online advertising.

The market is divided into four formats: textual, graphical, video, and audio. The video category brought in the most money.

The digital content market is divided into two deployment types: on-premise and cloud. The cloud category brought in the greatest money.

The digital content market is divided into two types of organisations: large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. The segment of small and medium-sized businesses generated the highest revenue.

Retail & E-commerce, Automotive, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Tourism, and Others are the end user segments of the digital content market. The retail and e-commerce sectors produced the highest revenue.

Regional Overview:

The digital content market is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. This market will be dominated by the North American digital content market. Because of its history of early adoption of cutting-edge technologies, North America is a desirable market for digital content producers. North America’s expanding media and entertainment, telecom, and educational sectors are expected to drive market growth over the projection period. The entertainment sector in the region is well-developed and technologically advanced.

It produces a slew of very successful and costly animated films, web series, and television shows. The region’s overall market growth is supported by the main suppliers’ strong presence and market penetration.

Europe’s digital content market is predicted to grow at the quickest CAGR from 2023 to 2032, owing to increased client awareness of the benefits of digital marketing in developing countries. Other factors that help to market expansion include the extensive product application in end-use industries and the presence of prominent market players. In addition, the German digital content market had the biggest market share, while the UK digital content market was the fastest expanding in the European region.

Due to the increased usage of digital content creation tools in countries such as China, India, and Japan, which are focused on establishing strong internet infrastructure and digital technology, the Asia Pacific digital content market accounts for the second-largest market share.

The digital content creation market’s competitive landscape is fragmented, with multiple global and regional competitors. To grow their corporate presence and thrive in the increasingly competitive climate, important actors are going into strategic collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. Furthermore, service providers are investing heavily in R&D operations to incorporate new technologies into their services and develop innovative solutions in order to obtain a competitive advantage over other market participants.

