Digital Economy: Technology Service to Unions – Get Quick and Accurate Insight into Technology that Relates to their Charter of Serving Workers Well

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Digital Economy: Technology Service to Unions” report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Digital Economy: Technology Service to Unions is a way for union leaders to get quick and accurate insight into technology that relates to their charter of serving workers well. The technology information services provide immediate answers to questions, with the answers providing key insight about the details of the technology and the relevance to a particular issue.

The service also addresses ways to create jobs and support innovation with skills training at union headquarters to address teamwork for raising skills in an entire group of local union members. By concentrating on skills, the union would be one of supporting worker mobility. Because the union members are the most skilled at what they do, the benefit of grouping together in the union would be to achieve share expertise and shared values that the employers need.

This is in the tradition of the union movement, but changes the positioning a little and may be more attractive to workers who need representation in various work capacities relating to robots, artificial intelligence, and new materials.

From the analyst:

In an era when skills have come to be valued, when retraining is a necessity, and when robots threaten to replace most manual labor, I suggest that the unions embrace robots and learn how to create skilled workforces that perform jobs that are relevant to the modern industrial culture. I suggest that the task of the union is not just to find work or the worker, but to create investments and savings for the same workers, create money management capability with benefit that flows to every worker in the union, local union or national union.

Key Topics:

Technology Service to Unions

Digital Economy

Innovation

Self-Driving Cars

LiDAR

Bio-Materials

Nanotechnology

Robots

Artificial Intellience (AI)

Mega Data Centers

Watson Data Platform

400G Optical Transceivers

400G Transmitter/Transceivers

Mega Datacenter

Online Commerce

Streaming Video

Social Networking

Cloud Services

Scalable Infrastructure

IoT Internet of Things

Key Topics Covered:

1 Technology Service for Unions: Unions Finding Members and Organizing in the Digital Economy

1.1 Unions Are Tasked with Negotiating for Groups of Workers as Robots Steal All the Existing Jobs

1.2 Drone Delivery, Self-Driving Cars, And Robots

1.3 As Jobs Change, The Union Mission Will Change

2 Stock Market Provides Way to Invest in Capitalistic Society

3 Examples of Jobs That Evolve

4 Robotics Companies Will Become Big

5 Union Change

5.1 Digital Economy Consists of The Internet of Things, Robots, Drones, Artificial Intelligence, And Smart Devices

5.2 IoT Monitoring Task

5.3 MEMs Sensor Applications

5.4 The Publisher Has a Lot Of Studies In Print Relevant To Union Need To Understand The Digital Economy

5.5 Lidar Summary Example

5.6 LIDAR Stands For Light Detection And Remote Sensing

6 Deliverables

6.1 Cost

6.2 Project Team Approach

6.3 Time and Length

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m3n9wm/digital_economy?w=12

CONTACT: CONTACT: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Computing Services, E-Business