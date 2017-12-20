Breaking News
Home / Top News / Digital Economy: Technology Service to Unions – Get Quick and Accurate Insight into Technology that Relates to their Charter of Serving Workers Well

Digital Economy: Technology Service to Unions – Get Quick and Accurate Insight into Technology that Relates to their Charter of Serving Workers Well

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Digital Economy: Technology Service to Unions” report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Digital Economy: Technology Service to Unions is a way for union leaders to get quick and accurate insight into technology that relates to their charter of serving workers well. The technology information services provide immediate answers to questions, with the answers providing key insight about the details of the technology and the relevance to a particular issue.

The service also addresses ways to create jobs and support innovation with skills training at union headquarters to address teamwork for raising skills in an entire group of local union members. By concentrating on skills, the union would be one of supporting worker mobility. Because the union members are the most skilled at what they do, the benefit of grouping together in the union would be to achieve share expertise and shared values that the employers need.

This is in the tradition of the union movement, but changes the positioning a little and may be more attractive to workers who need representation in various work capacities relating to robots, artificial intelligence, and new materials.

From the analyst:

In an era when skills have come to be valued, when retraining is a necessity, and when robots threaten to replace most manual labor, I suggest that the unions embrace robots and learn how to create skilled workforces that perform jobs that are relevant to the modern industrial culture. I suggest that the task of the union is not just to find work or the worker, but to create investments and savings for the same workers, create money management capability with benefit that flows to every worker in the union, local union or national union.

Key Topics:

  • Technology Service to Unions
  • Digital Economy
  • Innovation
  • Self-Driving Cars
  • LiDAR
  • Bio-Materials
  • Nanotechnology
  • Robots
  • Artificial Intellience (AI)
  • Mega Data Centers
  • Watson Data Platform
  • 400G Optical Transceivers
  • 400G Transmitter/Transceivers
  • Mega Datacenter
  • Online Commerce
  • Streaming Video
  • Social Networking
  • Cloud Services
  • Scalable Infrastructure
  • IoT Internet of Things

Key Topics Covered:

1 Technology Service for Unions: Unions Finding Members and Organizing in the Digital Economy
1.1 Unions Are Tasked with Negotiating for Groups of Workers as Robots Steal All the Existing Jobs
1.2 Drone Delivery, Self-Driving Cars, And Robots
1.3 As Jobs Change, The Union Mission Will Change

2 Stock Market Provides Way to Invest in Capitalistic Society

3 Examples of Jobs That Evolve

4 Robotics Companies Will Become Big

5 Union Change
5.1 Digital Economy Consists of The Internet of Things, Robots, Drones, Artificial Intelligence, And Smart Devices
5.2 IoT Monitoring Task
5.3 MEMs Sensor Applications
5.4 The Publisher Has a Lot Of Studies In Print Relevant To Union Need To Understand The Digital Economy
5.5 Lidar Summary Example
5.6 LIDAR Stands For Light Detection And Remote Sensing

6 Deliverables
6.1 Cost
6.2 Project Team Approach
6.3 Time and Length

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m3n9wm/digital_economy?w=12

CONTACT: 


CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Computing Services, E-Business
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.