Digital Element Wins “Groundbreaking Cybersecurity Analytics” and Earns “Publisher’s Choice for Threat Intelligence” in 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Element , the global IP geolocation and audience insights leader, today announced the company has won the Groundbreaking Cybersecurity Analytics and the Publisher’s Choice of Threat Intelligence awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.

“As the cybersecurity landscape becomes increasingly complex, IP address analytics are becoming indispensable for organizations seeking robust security solutions,” said Jerrod Stoller, president of Digital Element. “We knew the competition for these awards would be tough and with leading infosec experts serving as judges we couldn’t be more pleased to receive this award.”

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Digital Element is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Digital Element delivers detailed intelligence on IP address activities, offering valuable insights that guide decision-making. This “IP Intelligence data” encompasses more than just geographical information, providing a deeper understanding of a device or its user’s intentions.

The company’s in-depth analytics reveal vital audience details such as VPN and proxy detection, device counts per IP address, IP stability, and more. By identifying VPNs and proxies, users can block harmful attempts to disguise IP addresses, enhancing control over the dissemination of digital content like streaming media and advertisements.

R&D is at the heart of Digital Element’s IP analytics technology. Our dedicated team of industry experts continuously innovates new ways to mine IP address data for uncovered context and the hidden clues that indicate user intent, and potentially bad actors trying to disrupt legitimate business.

The key to any successful cyber defense program is identifying a threat before it becomes problematic. Digital Element’s vast collective of IP address intelligence provides businesses with the tools and insights to proactively identify suspicious behavior, revolutionizing a new approach to cybersecurity.

About Digital Element

Digital Element is the global IP geolocation and intelligence leader. In business for more than two decades, the company has unrivaled expertise in leveraging IP address insights to deliver new value to companies in a privacy-sensitive, transparent manner. Digital Element provides clients with innovative solutions to optimize engagement across industries and applications, creating unique value at every consumer touchpoint. Many of the world’s largest websites, brands, security companies, ad networks, social media platforms, and mobile publishers trust Digital Element’s technology for advertising optimization, localization of content, enhanced analytics, digital rights management and the prevention of online fraud.

Visit www.digitalelement.com for more information on how to bring the power of location to the online world. Follow us on LinkedIn and X @DigitalElement then like us on Facebook

Headquartered in Atlanta and London, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy, Inc.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

