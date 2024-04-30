Major digital freight matching market participants include C.H. Robinson, Loji Logistics, Convoy, Rivigo, DAT Solutions, Flexport, KeepTruckin, Delhivery, Uber Freight, Loadsmart and Motive Technologies.

The digital freight matching market valuation is predicted to surpass USD 101 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective freight transportation solutions is propelling the market adoption. These platforms leverage technologies, such as ML and AI to match freight shipments with available carriers in real-time for streamlining the logistics process and reducing empty miles. To cite an instance, in January 2024, RXO, a provider of asset-light transportation solutions, unveiled an AI- driven check-in system for trucks arriving at warehouses and distribution centers.

By facilitating more efficient route planning and load optimization, DFM platforms help reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with the global efforts towards greener transportation practices. The digitalization of the freight industry is also enabling greater visibility and transparency throughout the supply chain for enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. As businesses seek to optimize their logistics operations and adapt to evolving industry dynamics, the market will depict steady growth.

The digital freight matching market from the air freight transportation mode segment is expected to expand exponentially up to 2032. The speed and efficiency of air transportation makes it an attractive option for time-sensitive shipments, particularly in industries like e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and perishables. DFM platforms facilitate seamless coordination between shippers and air carriers for enabling real-time booking and tracking of air freight shipments. The global nature of trade and commerce coupled with the rise of cross-border e-commerce will also contribute to the segment growth.

Based on technology, the enterprise solutions segment in the digital freight matching market is expected to record lucrative expansion from 2023 to 2032. The growth is credited to the strong need for addressing the complex logistical challenges faced by businesses. Enterprise solutions also offer comprehensive platforms equipped with advanced features, such as real-time tracking, route optimization, and automated documentation for streamlining the freight matching process and enhancing operational efficiency.

Asia Pacific digital freight matching market is likely to witness significant growth during 2023-2032, attributed to the burgeoning e-commerce sector. The diverse and fragmented logistics sector is largely benefitting from digital freight matching platforms as they offer streamlined operations and enhanced connectivity across supply chain networks. The rise of tech-savvy startups and innovative solutions tailored to the local market is propelling the adoption of digital freight matching platforms. Rising government initiatives for improving trade infrastructure and fostering digitalization by creating an enabling environment for technology adoption will add to the regional market growth.

Some of the prominent digital freight matching market players include C.H. Robinson, Loji Logistics, Convoy, Rivigo, DAT Solutions, Flexport, KeepTruckin, Delhivery, Uber Freight, Loadsmart and Motive Technologies. These firms are focusing on new product developments to proliferate their portfolio and customer base. For instance, in September 2023, Delhivery launched ‘LocateOne’, a location intelligence solution to assist businesses in enhancing address data while improving rooftop accuracy and reducing fraud.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology

1.1 Industry coverage

1.2 Market scope & definitions

1.3 Research design

1.4 Data collection techniques

1.5 Market size estimation

1.6 Forecast parameters

1.7 Data sources

1.7.1 Primary

1.7.2 Secondary

1.8 Paid sources

1.9 Unpaid sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Digital freight matching market 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Transportation mode trends

2.1.4 Technology trends

2.1.5 Service trends

2.1.6 End user trends

Chapter 3 Digital Freight Matching Market Insights

3.1 Impact of COVID-19

3.2 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Vendor matrix

3.5 Profit margin analysis

3.6 Technology & innovation landscape

3.7 Patent analysis

3.8 Key news and initiatives

3.8.1 Partnership/Collaboration

3.8.2 Merger/Acquisition

3.8.3 Investment

3.8.4 Level of autonomy launch & innovation

3.9 Regulatory landscape

3.10 Impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Rising need for reliable connections between carriers and shippers

3.10.1.2 Increased demand for reliable freight partners

3.10.1.3 Rising need to reduce the manual work

3.10.1.4 Demand for real-time visibility of shipments

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 High fragmentation of the logistics industry

3.10.2.2 Data security concerns

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.13 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share, 2022

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players, 2022

4.3.1 Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

4.3.2 Stryker Corporation

4.3.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix, 2022

4.5 Strategic outlook matrix, 2022

