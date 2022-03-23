Digital Gaming Experiences at Scale Run on Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic Announces Support for AWS for Games

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Game Developer Conference – Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, announced support for the AWS for Games initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate digital gaming experiences at scale. Major gaming brands, including Games 24 x 7 and others, already use Sumo Logic to build, run and secure gaming and entertainment applications. With Sumo Logic, game developers can ensure great player experiences, safeguard sensitive data, and accelerate game releases.

“The digital transformation that accelerated as the world dealt with the pandemic pushed the cloud to the forefront as the world’s primary gaming ecosystem,” said Christian Beegden, Co-Founder and CTO, Sumo Logic. “Gaming companies thrive on delivering the insatiable demand for more games and enhancements faster than ever. Anchored by AWS, Sumo Logic is purpose-built to deliver the continuous insights that help game developers open fast lanes to deliver on their customer promise. Simply put, gaming and entertainment companies that want to build faster, run smarter, and deliver securely, run on Sumo Logic.”

Build Fast: Gaming companies must monitor the software development pipeline to identify issues with game delivery. Sumo Logic monitors the reliability of code repositories, automation framework, and other parts of the pipeline to help engineering focus on innovation instead of managing infrastructure.

Run Smart: Games create large amounts of data that need to be analyzed to ensure a great player experience. The Sumo Logic advanced analytics platform uses machine learning to detect anomalies and reveal unknown issues, enabling faster problem identification and resolution on gaming platforms. Sumo Logic also removes the need to over-provision hardware or software to ensure games’ reliability when they are adopted at a greater scale.

Deliver Securely: The threat landscape is more sophisticated and the volume of attacks is increasing at an unprecedented rate. Gaming companies are entrusted with players’ sensitive data, including birth dates, email addresses, and geolocation data – so they are not immune to potential exposure by bad actors. Sumo Logic integrated threat intelligence accelerates threat detection and provides the context to help security analysts prioritize threat data. Maintaining compliance is also easy, with pre-built searches, dashboards, and reports to adapt to changing requirements with minimal effort.

“Sumo Logic has reduced architectural complexity and enabled us to capture data in new ways,” said Hitesh Jain, Head of Information Technology at Games 24 x7. “We now deliver a unified digital experience for our developers. Sumo Logic is very easy to use and there are lots of integrations to help us make great use of the data. It was fairly easy to start using and has all the features we require. We had great support from Sumo Logic and this helped us to successfully deploy and maintain our environment for all security events at a single window.”

“Sumo Logic is a trusted partner of AWS Game Tech. Both companies are committed to empowering game developers to build amazing, successful, and fun games,” said Lucien Parsons, Global Partner Lead at AWS Game Tech. “As more games offer live services and connected experiences in their games, developers need a diverse set of solutions to use. Having Sumo Logic as a strategic partner on AWS for Games gives developers more tools to use, so teams can focus more on creating fun player experiences.”

AWS for Games is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for Games customers. The initiative makes it easier for game developers, publishers, and platforms to select the right tools and partners to build, run, and grow their games. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Games also identifies dedicated AWS Game Tech industry specialists, AWS services, and leading AWS Partners in each solution area.

