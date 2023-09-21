Company Also Introduces New Soft Lavender INSTAX MINI Instant Film 10-Pack

VALHALLA, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FUJIFILM North America Corporation announces the launch of the INSTAX PAL™ digital camera and INSTAX MINI LINK™ 2 Smartphone Printer Bundle, for ages 13+. INSTAX PAL is a unique, palm-sized digital camera — the first all-digital camera in the INSTAX product line-up — designed to capture life’s spontaneous moments for photo printing on INSTAX instant film via an INSTAX printing device[1]. With the INSTAX PAL digital camera, image makers can snap photos digitally and then utilize the free, downloadable INSTAX PAL Smartphone App to add fun photo effects, including filters, text and in-App stickers.

Once created, the digitally stored images can be transferred to the INSTAX PAL App and then printed through an INSTAX LINK Series Smartphone printer (the INSTAX MINI LINK, SQUARE LINK, or LINK WIDE) or through the INSTAX MINI EVO and INSTAX MINI LIPLAY hybrid instant cameras, providing versatility to print on INSTAX instant film (sold separately) in any of the available INSTAX MINI, SQUARE, or WIDE formats. The INSTAX PAL App can also directly share your transferred and stored digital images to social media.

“The INSTAX PAL digital camera and INSTAX MINI LINK 2 Smartphone Printer Bundle is a great option for those who want to capture images digitally with the ability to print on INSTAX instant film at their convenience,” said Bing Liem, president, Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “INSTAX PAL’s small-form factor enables users to capture images on the go, and then decide which ones to print and enhance later with the INSTAX PAL Smartphone App. We’re excited for our INSTAX consumers to buddy up with the first all-digital INSTAX offering — the INSTAX PAL digital camera and INSTAX MINI LINK 2 Smartphone Bundle!”

Exciting INSTAX PAL camera and App features include:

Remote Shooting: The dedicated INSTAX PAL Smartphone App enables users to be part of the photo by using the Remote Shooting feature and controlling the “snap” with their Smartphone. The App also allows users to check image composition via their Smartphone before snapping the photo with the INSTAX PAL camera.

Interval Shooting: Allows the user to take 3, 6, 11 or 21 continuous images at 3-second intervals, which upon App transfer, can then be reviewed and edited in the INSTAX PAL App before printing.

INSTAX Animation: Combines multiple, App transferred INSTAX PAL images into an animation, similar to a flipbook. If the user prints the INSTAX Animation, a QR code is printed on the INSTAX photo. Users can then scan the QR code with their Smartphone to play the animation back.

L [Link] Mode: By selecting “L” Mode on the bottom panel, the INSTAX PAL will connect (via Bluetooth) directly to the INSTAX MINI LINK 2 Smartphone printer provided in the bundle, allowing your photos to be printed at the “snap.”

Wide Angle Lens and Flash: Makes INSTAX PAL perfect for group photos or freezing the perfect landscape image in time. An App controlled flash is also provided, to ensure the photo lighting will be just right.

Multi-Use Detachable Ring: Can be used with the INSTAX PAL as a finger strap, as a simple viewfinder, or as a camera stand when shooting images remotely.

The INSTAX PAL camera can hold up to 50 images in its memory (prior to required App transfer), with the capacity for additional storage via a Micro SD card (sold separately). Additionally, personal audio can be recorded and set as the camera’s pre-shutter sound/phrase, creating personalization for every user to be played at the “snap”.

The INSTAX PAL user can also utilize the App to choose from 18 creative filters, add text to the image, and/or customize the INSTAX photo with in-App stickers before printing. When ready to print on INSTAX instant film through the INSTAX PAL App, users can select pairing with the downloaded App for the bundle provided INSTAX MINI LINK 2 Smartphone printer, another INSTAX LINK Series Smartphone printer, or an INSTAX MINI EVO or INSTAX MINI LIPLAY hybrid instant camera device. Printing on INSTAX instant film is required, and certain image transfer and printing limitations apply.

New INSTAX MINI Soft Lavender instant film 10-pack

Along with the introduction of the INSTAX PAL digital camera and INSTAX MINI LINK 2 Smartphone Printer Bundle, Fujifilm is also pleased to introduce its new INSTAX MINI Soft Lavender instant print film pack, featuring a simple, light purple design on a 2” x 3” size INSTAX MINI photo, which allows users to write words and memorable dates on the film frame. INSTAX MINI Soft Lavender instant film will be available in a 10-exposure pack. It can be used with the INSTAX PAL digital camera, any INSTAX MINI instant cameras and all INSTAX MINI LINK™ Smartphone printers.

Bundle Pricing and Availability:

The INSTAX PAL digital camera and INSTAX MINI LINK 2 Smartphone printer bundle will offer the INSTAX PAL camera (and coordinating multi-use, detachable ring) in Pistachio Green, with the INSTAX MINI LINK 2 Smartphone printer in Clay White. The bundle also includes a 10-pack of INSTAX MINI white border instant film, along with a helpful DIY Idea Booklet. The bundle is expected to be available in late October 2023 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $199.95 USD. The free, downloadable INSTAX PAL Smartphone App is also expected to be available in late October 2023. For more information on the INSTAX PAL digital camera and otherwise the upcoming bundle, please visit https://www.instaxus.com/cameras/instax-pal-mini-link-2-bundle/.

Film Pricing and Availability:

The INSTAX MINI Soft Lavender instant film is expected to be available in the U.S. market in late October 2023 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $15.75 USD per pack (10 exposures).

[1] INSTAX PAL digital camera does not print; the image must be printed on INSTAX film through an INSTAX LINK Series Smartphone printer (the INSTAX MINI LINK, SQUARE LINK, or LINK WIDE) or through the INSTAX MINI EVO and INSTAX MINI LIPLAY hybrid instant cameras.

