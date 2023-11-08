The global market for digital inks is being driven by the rapid digitalization of numerous sectors.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global digital inks was estimated to have acquired US$ 3.4 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 9.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 7.6 billion.

Digital textile printing is becoming more and more popular, which in turn is increasing demand for digital inks like textile printing inks, since it can now print on a wider range of materials, including synthetic and natural fibers.

The growing focus of the textile industry on sustainability is contributing to the widespread use of digital inks. Green initiatives within the business are supported by environmentally friendly ink formulations that are devoid of toxic chemicals and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Companies in the industry are moving more and more toward digital inks that adhere to strict environmental regulations, which helps to make production processes more environmentally friendly.

Key Findings of Market Report

The consumer markets have been dominated by online retail in recent years.

There is a greater need for innovative and customized packaging solutions.

Digital inks have become essential instruments for meeting this need.

E-commerce companies need packaging that not only keeps their goods safe but also acts as a strong branding tool to provide customers an unforgettable unboxing experience.

Digital inks are essential to producing aesthetically pleasing, personalized, and ecologically friendly packaging as e-commerce platforms work to implement greener practices.

The mutually beneficial association between e-commerce and digital inks guarantees innovation in the digital inks industry while also improving the entire client experience.

Market Trends for Digital Inks

E-commerce companies can print detailed patterns, vivid colors, and minute details straight into a variety of packaging materials thanks to digital inks. Digital inks provide unmatched flexibility and precision for printing unique visuals, product information, and bespoke logos, resulting in packaging that is aesthetically pleasing and consistent with the brand identity.

The technology’s capacity to provide on-demand production and short print runs complements the dynamic product environment of e-commerce, allowing companies to promptly adjust to customer preferences and market trends for digital inks.

Demand for environmentally friendly packaging solutions has increased as a result of growing eco-conscious consumerism. This trend is facilitated by digital inks, which lessen environmental effects by enabling the use of water-based and environmentally friendly ink formulations.

Global Market for Digital Inks: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the digital ink market in different regions. These are:

The market outlook for digital inks shows a wide range of regional perspectives. Due to their well-established digital printing infrastructure and high adoption rates across industries, developed regions like North America and Europe are considered mature markets.

Asia Pacific, which is home to nations like India and China, is seeing tremendous industrialization, urbanization, and technology breakthroughs, making it a lucrative market.

Growing industries and rising knowledge of the advantages of digital printing are driving adoption across Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. These regional differences highlight the industry’s dynamic character and present the manufacturers with a range of opportunities.

Global Digital Inks Landscape: Key Players

Manufacturers are using a variety of tactics in the global digital ink market to increase profitability. To produce cutting-edge ink formulas that support a variety of digital printing methods and provide exceptional quality and performance, they are devoting resources to research and development. In order to access new markets and client groups, manufacturers are also broadening their worldwide reach through strategic alliances and acquisitions.

Gaining a greater market share also requires stronger branding and marketing initiatives. Additional tactics to boost profitability in this cutthroat sector are supply chain optimization and cost-effective production. The following companies are well-known participants in the global digital inks:

INX International Ink Co.

Toyo Ink Co., Ltd.

Sun Chemical

Cabot Corporation

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KgaA

Wikoff Color Corporation

Marabu GmbH & Co. KG

Nutec digital Ink

Nazdar

Kornit Digital

Some key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Developments DuPont Greentex Fabrics and DuPont Artistri Digital Inks worked together on the Printing United exhibition in October 2023. PCR (post-consumer recycled content) polyester fabrics printed with aqueous pigment inks by Artistri were on display for those attending the event. NUtec Digital Kover, the distributor for NUtec Digital Ink in the Americas, was present at the yearly Printing United event, which was held at the Georgia World Congress Centre in Atlanta, GA on October 18–20, 2023.

Global Digital Inks Market Segmentation

By Formulation

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-cured

Others (including Hybrid Inks and Discharge Inks)

By Substrate

Plastics

Textiles

Paper

Others (including Ceramics and Glass)

By Application

Advertising & Promotion

Packaging

Textiles

Publication

Others (including Ceramics, Glass, and Metal)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



