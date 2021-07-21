Breaking News
Digital Marketing Agency for Shopify eCommerce Brands Loop Club Receives Revenue-based Financing

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

Los Angeles, California, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital marketing agency for purpose-driven high-growth Shopify eCommerce brands Loop Club has received a $250,000 revenue-based financing. The financing was issued by Corl Technologies, a leader in revenue-based financing.

While speaking about the financing, the CEO and co-founder Tim Keen indicated that the funds will be used to grow the business.

“Corl was able to provide us with fast, fair, and flexible capital to meet the needs of our rapidly-growing business. We look forward to putting this capital to work and continuing to deliver growth for our clients.”

The agency which has so far spent over $100m on paid media will spend the funding for hiring across all departments to increase the value they deliver to their clients. They will also invest in their business development efforts and marketing activities. 

As a digital marketing agency, Loop Club focuses on the purpose-driven Shopify eCommerce brands and has so far worked with clients such as Honest Paws, Grass Roots Coop, and The Comfy to run Facebook Ads, Google Ads, and Klaviyo email marketing. They also provide consulting and Fractional CMO services. 

To drive growth for companies of all sizes from new startups to global brands, Loop Club first dives into the existing Shopify eCommerce store of the client. They identify what is working in the store and what is not working before leveraging their experience to come up with some actions for the store. An action plan is built based on the specific attributes of the brand while incorporating actions that will deliver the best returns. The action plan has a combination of Facebook Ads, Google Ads, Email marketing (with Klaviyo), Performance Creative, and Conversion Rate Optimization.  The last stage is assembling the right team to execute the growth plan. 

Given their client-focus approach, the agency works with a limited number of clients in a month and dedicates significant resources to the client business. This has helped them to get exceptional results in a short time. The clients experience 200% year-over-year growth on average. 

About Loop Club 

Loop Club was founded in August 2020 and has grown rapidly over its 10 months of operation by building agile, client-focused teams of marketers who are driven by results. Our founders have a cumulative 20 years’ experience at 5 top-performance marketing agencies. We work exclusively with Shopify eCommerce brands with aggressive growth goals. We’ve spent over $100m on paid media, and have expertise driving growth for companies of all sizes, from new startups to global brands. If you’re a Shopify merchant looking to drive growth fast contact us. 

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/digital-marketing-agency-for-shopify-ecommerce-brands-loop-club-receives-revenue-based-financing-2.html

CONTACT: Media Company: Loop Club, 
Media Name: Tim Keen, 
Media Phone: (213) 378-8441, 
Media Email: [email protected], 
Media URL: https://www.loop.club/

