Digital Media Marketing Executive Amy Loesch is the Latest Chief Marketing Officer to Join Chief Outsiders

Loesch has particular expertise in technology, consumer, media/entertainment and subscription services

Amy Loesch, CMO, Chief Outsiders Loesch has particular expertise in technology, consumer, media/entertainment and subscription services

AUSTIN, TX, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chief Outsiders, a collective of more than 100 part-time Chief Marketing Officers who engage with small and mid-sized businesses, has added veteran digital media, and consumer marketing executive Amy Loesch to its rapidly-growing team of CMOs.

Adept at working with CEOs of media and consumer companies to launch and grow digital products and services, Loesch now is available for right-sized client engagements with the companies that comprise Chief Outsiders’ client base.

A digital executive, innovative leader and executer, Loesch has proven success in customer acquisition and revenue growth, building brands, and leading martech strategy and development.

In her most recent role as SVP of Marketing for live subscription sports platform, FloSports, Loesch drove subscriber growth of more than 70 percent during her tenure. Prior, Loesch was the VP of Audience Development and Channel Innovation at Gannett/USA Today Network, where she grew digital subscription revenue across 78 local news sites by 180% over three years, and built the digital marketing function from the ground up. Loesch delivered similar outsized results in subscribers, sales, and revenue while leading marketing efforts for The Wall Street Journal Digital Network, The Walt Disney Company, Yahoo! and HBO.

“Amy has an entrepreneurial spirit with a passion for growing businesses with limited resources and building and managing teams,” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “She has particular success in emerging technologies, and keen experiences with subscription service models.”

Loesch earned her MBA from Duke University, and holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Vermont.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders is the leading Fractional CMO firm that helps CEOs accelerate growth through the development and disciplined execution of well-crafted growth plans. The firm has more than 100 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike traditional marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms. Chief Outsiders CMOs have served on the executive team of more than 1,400 client companies, driving growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment

Amy Loesch, CMO, Chief Outsiders

CONTACT: Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com