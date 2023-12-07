The market is thriving on the back of rapid technological progress, with key drivers including digital imaging, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics. These innovations are instrumental in elevating diagnostic precision and operational efficiency, fueling substantial growth within the market.

New York, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recent report by Market.us, the Global Digital Pathology Market size is expected to be worth around USD 2,185.8 Million by 2032 from USD 1,003.9 Million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

Digital pathology provides a computerized, image-centric information platform designed to facilitate the management of digital slides. It has two key roles in research processes. First, it enables macroscopic images, tissue microarrays, and complete slide images to be organized through designated file storage and viewing applications; and second, digital pathology fosters innovation by helping researchers develop image analysis techniques.

between 2024 and 2032. Regional Analysis: North America accounted for 42% and generated approximately USD 376.58 Million in revenue in 2022.

and generated approximately in revenue in 2022. Rapid technical improvements in digital pathology systems and an aging population are key growth drivers.

Scanners were the dominant product segment in 2022 and are expected to continue leading during the forecast period.

Hospitals and clinics represent the largest end-user segment due to the need for rapid and precise disease diagnosis.

Integration with other healthcare technologies, use in drug research, and AI acceptance is market opportunities.

Factors affecting the growth of the Digital Pathology Industry

Various factors influence the growth of the Digital Pathology Market are

Technological Advances: Rapid technological innovations such as digital imaging, artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics drive market growth by improving diagnostic abilities and efficiency.

Rapid technological innovations such as digital imaging, artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics drive market growth by improving diagnostic abilities and efficiency. Implementation Cost: Initial investment requirements can serve as an impediment to adoption rates of digital pathology systems for healthcare facilities with budget restrictions, particularly smaller facilities that don’t have unlimited funds available to invest.

Initial investment requirements can serve as an impediment to adoption rates of digital pathology systems for healthcare facilities with budget restrictions, particularly smaller facilities that don’t have unlimited funds available to invest. Regulatory Landscape: Stringent regulatory requirements and lengthy approval processes may hamper market expansion efforts or the introduction of innovative technologies.

Stringent regulatory requirements and lengthy approval processes may hamper market expansion efforts or the introduction of innovative technologies. Interoperability Issues: For widespread adoption, seamless integration into existing healthcare IT infrastructure and interoperability among systems are vital elements.

For widespread adoption, seamless integration into existing healthcare IT infrastructure and interoperability among systems are vital elements. Security and Privacy Concerns for Patient Data: Protecting patient privacy is of vital importance in building trust among clients as well as to complying with healthcare regulations.

Competitive Landscape

Olympus Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

3DHISTECH Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp

Sectra AB

Huron Technologies International Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Glencoe Software Inc.

Indica Labs Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Visiopharm A/S

Other Key Players

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for 42% Market share and generated approximately USD 376.58 Million in revenue in 2022 due to supportive government policies which led to greater investment in research and development projects geared at improving diagnostic capabilities, catalyzed further by key market players’ presence and favorable reimbursement policies; also contributing to robust market prospects in digital pathology systems for early disease diagnosis and thus strengthening North American’s leading status within global digital pathology market.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) US$ 1,003.9 Million Forecast Revenue 2032 US$ 2,185.8 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 9.3% North America Revenue Share 42% Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The expected expansion of the digital pathology market can be attributed to rapid technological progress. Advancements like digital imaging, computerization, robotic light microscopy, and various fiber optic communications all play an integral part in driving this expansion. Whole slide imaging stands out as a technique with numerous advantages over traditional light microscopes that promises significant expansion for this market segment.

Market Restraints

Digital pathology faces numerous hurdles to success including high implementation costs, interoperability issues with existing healthcare IT, and regulatory difficulties in obtaining approvals for approvals. Security concerns related to patient data and privacy as well as resistance among healthcare professionals accustomed to traditional methods are two other key barriers to digital pathology adoption. Workflow integration issues as well as lack of standardized protocols further hinder its spread. Lack of trained personnel and continuous education present additional obstacles when transitioning from traditional practices to advanced digital solutions for pathology diagnostics, making overcoming them imperative for long-term growth and acceptance in this sector.

Market Opportunities

Computer-aided diagnosis combining image processing, physics, mathematics, and computing algorithms promises more efficient disease detection. This approach helps evaluate relevant anatomic structures, quantify disease progression rates, and conduct risk analyses; all with the aim of fuelling market expansion. Olympus stands at the forefront, offering various tools for remote slide sharing and image processing that contribute to market expansion.

Report Segmentation of the Digital Pathology Market

Product Analysis

In the dynamic landscape of the digital pathology market, a range of innovative products plays pivotal roles. Cutting-edge scanners revolutionize image acquisition, capturing detailed pathology slides for precise diagnostics. Brightfield technology enhances image clarity, optimizing visual data for accurate analysis. Software solutions, whether integrated or standalone, drive efficiency in data management, facilitating seamless workflows for pathologists. Integrated software platforms offer comprehensive diagnostic support, while standalone options provide versatility in customization. Storage systems ensure secure data archiving, addressing the growing volume of digital pathology information.

Application Analysis

Digital pathology stands as one of the leading industry innovations, impacting crucial aspects of healthcare and beyond. Digital pathology provides drug discovery researchers with precise images for in-depth analysis, speeding the creation of innovative therapies. Disease diagnosis relies heavily on pathologists being equipped with accurate and efficient detection tools that facilitate early intervention. Pathologists provide vital assistance when making their diagnoses using this methodology. Training and education applications extend the digital pathology market by offering medical professionals interactive digital modules designed to hone their skills through training programs.

End-User Insight

The digital pathology has revolutionized various end-use sectors and healthcare landscapes alike, most significantly hospitals and clinics. Digital pathology enhances diagnostic capabilities through advanced imaging capabilities for precise disease identification and tailored treatment plans. Clinical laboratories benefit from digital pathology’s efficient workflows, increased accuracy and fast analysis for enhanced pathology services. Pharma and biotech companies leverage it for efficient drug development research processes with quicker decisions made more rapidly and with greater knowledge.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product

Scanner

Brightfield

Other Scanners

Software

Integrated Software

Standalone Software

Storage Systems

Other Products

Based on Application

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnosis

Training & Education

Other Applications

Based on End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Clinical Laboratories

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Recent Developments In The Digital Pathology Market

March 2023: Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. Launched its NanoZoomer XR Digital Slide Scanner, featuring dual-channel imaging for fluorescence and brightfield microscopy.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. Launched its NanoZoomer XR Digital Slide Scanner, featuring dual-channel imaging for fluorescence and brightfield microscopy. May 2023: 3DHISTECH Ltd. Launched its P10 Digital Pathology Platform, offering a cloud-based solution for managing and analyzing digital pathology images.

3DHISTECH Ltd. Launched its P10 Digital Pathology Platform, offering a cloud-based solution for managing and analyzing digital pathology images. July 2023: Olympus Corporation Announced the launch of its new VS200 slide scanner, offering high-throughput scanning and improved image quality.

Olympus Corporation Announced the launch of its new VS200 slide scanner, offering high-throughput scanning and improved image quality. August 2023: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Announced the acquisition of Aperio Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of digital pathology software and instruments.

