The increasing use of digital devices in laboratories is driving the demand for digital PCR and fueling market growth. Technological advancements in the field are expected to further propel market growth, opening up opportunities for new market players to enter and innovate.

New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Digital PCR Market Size accounted for USD 450 Million in 2022 and is estimated to garner a market size of USD 1,803 Million by 2032 rising at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2032.

The biotechnological development of the conventional polymerase chain reaction is the dPCR or digital polymerase chain reaction. Also, it is a reproducible and sensitive way to measure the amount of DNA or RNA in a sample using a high-throughput absolute quantitative method.

Key Takeaway:

By Product, the instruments segment generated a revenue share of 34% in 2022.

By Technology, the digital droplet PCR segment held the highest market share.

By Indication, the genetic disorders segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

By End-User, the academic & research organizations segment held the largest share of the market.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 42%.

Europe will grow at a significant CAGR from 2023-2032.

Significant factors estimated to boost market growth over the forecast period are the rise in acquisitions, an overview of new products, and the growing adoption of digital devices by laboratories for infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer. Additionally, digital device technological advancements are estimated for market expansion.

There will likely be less demand for COVID-19 infection diagnostic tests during the forecast period due to a significant decline in industry growth. Moreover, there are some key factors, such as the expanding use of PCR in research and forensic laboratories and the rising demand for advanced diagnostics. Additionally, it is projected that contract research organizations and the introduction of new technologies will boost PCR test demand forward during the forecast period.

Factors affecting the growth of the digital PCR market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the global digital PCR market. Some of these factors include:

The increasing adoption of digital devices by laboratories: The growing adoption of digital devices by laboratories boosts the demand for digital PCRs, helping the growth of the market.

The growing adoption of digital devices by laboratories boosts the demand for digital PCRs, helping the growth of the market. Introduction of new products: New product launches mean more variations and more choices for customers. This healthy competition positively helps the market’s development.

New product launches mean more variations and more choices for customers. This healthy competition positively helps the market’s development. Advanced technological development: Various technological developments in the market will likely accelerate market growth as it creates more opportunities for new players in the market.

Top Trends in Global Digital PCR Market

Digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a new method for quantifying and detecting nucleic acids. It provides a sensitive and repeatable way of determining the amount of DNA or RNA present in a sample. Also, dPCR holds assurance in clinical diagnostics, forensics, research, and other fields. Rare sequence detection, copy number variation, miRNA analysis, gene expression analysis, mutation detection, and quantification of next-generation sequencing samples are a few applications for dPCR systems.

The global digital PCR market is projected to rise significantly in the future because of the increasing significance of infectious diseases and rising acceptance and awareness of personalized medicine. Moreover, technological advancement is likely to accelerate market growth during the forecast period.

Market Growth

The increase in the prevalence of several malignancies, such as blood cancer, lung cancer, and brain tumors, is a major factor driving factor that is responsible for the growth of the global digital polymerase chain reaction market. For molecular diagnosis of cancer, a digital PCR test is used. Also, during the forecast period, the digital PCR market analysis and the advantages of digital PCR over conventional PCR technology, such as RT-PCR and quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), are projected to boost their adoption.

Furthermore, increasing healthcare costs for individuals in developing nations and an increase in the demand for precise genetic illness detection are driving the growth of the digital PCR market.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 42% throughout the forecast period. The high level of alertness of the population and economic stability are the reasons for the expansion of the market in this region. Additionally, during the forecast period, the regional market is expected to grow due to the increasing use of high-tech, expensive diagnostics in the region.

Europe is anticipated to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2032. Strong volumes of infectious diagnostics in key European nations and the rising European expenditures on R&D are the major reason for the market expansion. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to develop at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The development of healthcare infrastructure in Asian nations, the high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and rising public awareness of improved treatment outcomes in the region all contribute to the expanding market in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The market is merged due to significant market shares held by key market players. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ruled the market with the largest share of the digital PCR market. The company’s strong product portfolio includes a wide range of instruments and consumables, which is why it dominates the market. Also, the company’s strong market share is the result of prior acquisitions of other manufacturers of digital devices.

Market Key Players:

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

JN Medsys

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Stilla Technologies

Merch KGaA

Sysmex Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Standard BioTools

Precigenome LLC.

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value in 2022 USD 450 Million Market Size in 2032 USD 1,803 Million CAGR (2023 to 2032) 15.3% North America Revenue Share 42% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Various infectious agents have been discovered in trace amounts using PCR. The organisms of interest vary in terms of the optimal amplification conditions. Three assay systems were developed for Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Mycoplasma pneumonia, and amplifying human T-cell leukemia virus type I. PCR was used as a sensitive and rapid method for identifying infectious agents. All these factors mentioned above will boost the market. Also, the increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the increasing age of the population significantly impact the growth of the market for real-time PCR technology.

Market Restraints

The growth rate of the market will be hindered by the high cost of technology and technical limitations. The digital PCR market may be hindered by high d-PCR device costs and technical limitations of q-PCR and d-PCR techniques during the forecast period. On the contrary, the major obstacle to the growth of the digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market is the extensive application and implementation of MIQE guidelines.

Market Opportunities

The majority of the market opportunities were due to the increasing demand for personalized medicines. For the detection of disease, it will be enormously beneficial to have technology that can gather information at the molecular level. All screening techniques make wide use of PCR techniques. With the introduction of the polymerase chain reaction, the biotechnology sector benefited. Both the life sciences and the major pharmaceutical industry depend heavily on the polymerase chain reaction. As the devices are used extensively for drug discovery, the demand for PCR technology is projected to upsurge significantly in the coming years.

Report Segmentation of the Digital PCR Market

Product Insight

The instruments segment is accounted to have the highest market share. It is due to the growing initiatives of the prominent market players for new product launches and increasing applications of these digital PCR equipment.

During the forecast period, the reagents & consumables segment is expected to increase at the largest CAGR. The rising commercialization of these digital device kits for diagnostic purposes is responsible for expanding the segment. Also, governments granted emergency use authorization for certain digital COVID-19 diagnosis kits because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is estimated to increase market expansion in the long term further.

Technology Insight

The droplet digital PCR segment held the highest market share from 2023 to 2032, and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR. Market participants are increasingly emphasizing the development and commercialization of dPCR for infectious disease diagnostics, which results in market expansion. Additionally, the advantages of these devices over other PCR in disease diagnosis and the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases are estimated to increase segment growth over the forecast period.

Indication Insight

The genetic disorders segment held the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a moderate CAGR between 2023 and 2032. Due to their specificity and high sensitivity in detection, digital PCR devices are progressively being used to recognize gene alterations, which accounts for the segment’s expansion. It is estimated that the oncology segment will grow at an extensive CAGR. The growing prevalence of cancer diseases and the rising use of digital devices in cancer research are two factors that have contributed to the expansion of the segment.

End-User Insight

The academic & research organizations segment held the highest market share. The growing use of these devices in research studies in different fields, including genetic diseases, oncology, etc., is responsible for the growth of this market segment.

The diagnostics centers segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR. The growth of this market segment can be attributed to the growing use of digital diagnostic tools for infectious diseases and their increasing prevalence. Also, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, several market participants increased their focus on selling and creating COVID-19 diagnostic kits.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

By Technology

Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR)

Chip-Based Digital PCR

Other Technologies

By Indication

Genetic Disorders

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Other Applications

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Research Organization

Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Digital PCR Market

In September 2021, A digital PCR system from Thermo Fisher Scientific was introduced. It is designed to deliver results that are highly accurate and consistent within 90 minutes.

In July 2021, Stilla Technologies’ sic Color Crystal Digital PCR (dPCR) access program was launched. It gives the business community early access to its digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR) system with six fluorescent channels.

