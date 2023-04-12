Increased Demand for Newly Developed Diagnostic Procedures will drive the Global Digital PCR Market over the Forecast Duration (2023-2033)

New York, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Digital PCR Market is expected to generate US$ 154.3 million in revenue by the end of 2022 and reach US$ 403.8 million by the end of 2033 at a CAGR of 9.2%. The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, the growing demand for personalized medicine, and the rising adoption of DPCR in research and clinical diagnostics are some of the key factors driving the growth of the digital PCR market.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market in the coming years, with Asia Pacific expected to witness significant growth. The instruments segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, owing to the high cost of DPCR instruments. The clinical diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in the coming years, owing to the increasing demand for accurate and precise diagnosis of genetic disorders.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20476

Digital PCR (DPCR) is an advanced form of PCR technology that enables highly accurate and precise quantification of nucleic acid targets. The technology provides a reliable alternative to traditional quantitative PCR (qPCR) methods, offering improved sensitivity, accuracy, and reproducibility. The global digital PCR market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, the growing demand for personalized medicine, and the rising adoption of DPCR in research and clinical diagnostics.

Market Dynamics:

The global digital PCR market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to several factors. One of the key drivers of market growth is the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders such as cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and infectious diseases. These diseases require accurate and precise diagnosis, which can be achieved through the use of dPCR technology.

Another factor driving market growth is the growing demand for personalized medicine. Digital PCR technology is playing an increasingly important role in personalized medicine, enabling the identification and quantification of specific genetic mutations and biomarkers. This information can be used to develop personalized treatment plans, leading to better patient outcomes.

Moreover, the rising adoption of dPCR in research and clinical diagnostics is also contributing to market growth. Digital PCR technology offers several advantages over traditional PCR methods, including improved sensitivity, accuracy, and reproducibility. These benefits have led to increased adoption of dPCR in various applications, including cancer research, infectious disease diagnosis, and prenatal screening.

However, the high cost of dPCR instruments and reagents, as well as the lack of standardized protocols, may hinder market growth to some extent. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has also had an impact on the digital PCR market, with disruptions in the supply chain and delays in research and development activities.

Competitive Landscape:

The global digital PCR market is highly competitive, with the presence of several major players such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd., Fluidigm Corporation, and JN Medsys. These companies are focusing on product development, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market.

In February 2021 , Bio-Rad Laboratories , Inc. launched the QX ONE Droplet Digital PCR system, which offers high throughput and high sensitivity for various applications, including cancer research and infectious disease diagnosis.

, , Inc. launched the QX ONE Droplet Digital PCR system, which offers high throughput and high sensitivity for various applications, including cancer research and infectious disease diagnosis. Similarly, in December 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. acquired Mesa Biotech, Inc., a developer of point-of-care molecular diagnostic tests, to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its position in the dPCR market.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/20476

Market Segmentation:

The global digital PCR market can be segmented based on technology, product type, application, end-user, and region.

Based on technology , the market can be divided into droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) and BEAMing digital PCR. The ddPCR segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in the coming years, owing to its widespread adoption in various applications.

, the market can be divided into droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) and BEAMing digital PCR. The ddPCR segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in the coming years, owing to its widespread adoption in various applications. Based on product type , the market can be classified into instruments, reagents and consumables, and software and services. The instruments segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, owing to the high cost of dPCR instruments.

, the market can be classified into instruments, reagents and consumables, and software and services. The instruments segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, owing to the high cost of dPCR instruments. Based on application , the market can be segmented into clinical diagnostics, research, and forensic analysis. The clinical diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in the coming years, owing to the increasing demand for accurate and precise diagnosis of genetic disorders.

, the market can be segmented into clinical diagnostics, research, and forensic analysis. The clinical diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in the coming years, owing to the increasing demand for accurate and precise diagnosis of genetic disorders. Based on end-user , the market can be divided into hospitals and diagnostic centers, research and academic institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, owing to the increasing adoption of dPCR technology in clinical diagnostics.

, the market can be divided into hospitals and diagnostic centers, research and academic institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, owing to the increasing adoption of dPCR technology in clinical diagnostics. Regional Analysis: The global digital PCR market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/20476

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

Other Trending Reports:

MicroRNA Market

RNA Analysis Market

Antibody Testing Market

GMP Testing Service Market

Metabolic Testing Market

Fibrinogen Testing Market

Arbovirus Testing Market

In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com