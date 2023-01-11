Farmington, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR) Market Was Valued At USD 508.82 Million In 2021 And Is Projected To Reach USD 1,305.3 Million By 2030, At A CAGR Of 8.6% From 2022 To 2030. Digital PCR is an endpoint PCR method for figuring out the exact number of minority sequences in a context where the majority sequences are present. Digital PCR (dPCR) makes it possible to count nucleic acids in a very accurate and sensitive way. Conventional PCR is a semi-quantitative end-point test because agarose gel electrophoresis is used to find the products of amplification.

Real-time PCR, also called qPCR, measures the amount of amplification product that builds up during the reaction by using fluorescence-based detection. qPCR can only measure the amount of something relative to a control or standard curve. Changes in how well amplification works can also affect qPCR results. Droplet digital PCR, chip digital PCR, and beam digital PCR are the main types of digital PCR (dPCR).

Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR) Market Recent Developments:

In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc received US FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for the SARS-CoV-2 multiplex real-time PCR test.

In April 2022, Stilla and Promega Corporation announced a joint marketing agreement to combine sample preparation with the state-of-the-art Maxwell system and digital polymerase chain reaction in the 6-color Naica system. This collaboration strengthened both companies' product portfolios.

In March 2022, Stila announced partnerships with 12 distributors in the EMEA region. Through this partnership, the company has expanded its presence in the EMEA region.

In 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Received the US FDA's approval for its QXDx AutoDG ddPCR System and the QXDx BCR-ABL %IS Kit.

Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR) Market Segmentation Analysis:

In 2021, droplet digital PCR had the largest share of the market. During the forecast period, 2022–2029, it is expected to grow at a high CAGR. The growth is due to the fact that market players are putting more effort into making and selling dPCR for diagnosing infectious diseases. Also, the growing number of infectious diseases and the fact that these devices are better at diagnosing diseases than other PCR are expected to boost segment growth over the next five years.

The largest market share was held by the academic and research organizations segment, which is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR over the next few years. The growth of the segment is due to the fact that these devices are being used more and more in research studies in fields like oncology, genetic diseases, and others. During the time frame of the forecast, the segment of diagnostics centers is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The growth of the segment is due to the rise in infectious diseases and the rise in the use of digital devices to diagnose different kinds of infectious diseases.

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, the North American market was worth USD 189.9 million, and it is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the next five years. The growth is because the people are very smart and have a stable economy. During the forecast period, the regional market is also expected to grow because more and more high-tech, expensive diagnostics are being used in the region.

Europe is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR over the next few years. The growth is due to the fact that there are a lot of infectious disease tests being done in key European countries and that Europe is spending more on research and development.

During the period of the forecast, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The growth of the market in the region is due to the fact that healthcare infrastructure is getting better in Asian countries, that there are a lot of chronic and infectious diseases in the area, and that people are becoming more aware of how better treatment can help them.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 8.6% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 508.82 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1,305.3 Million By Technology Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR), BEAMing Digital PCR By Type Digital PCR equipment, Consumables and reagents By Applications Clinical Diagnostics, Forensic And Others, Research By End User Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries, Hospitals and clinical diagnostic centers, University and research organizations By Companies Avance Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, JN medsys, Merck KGAA, Precigenome LLC, QIAGEN N.V, STILLA TECHNOLOGIES, sysmex corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Formulatrix, Promega, and Others. Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

Biomarkers, also called genomic markers, are unique molecules like nucleic acids (such as DNA and microRNA or mRNA) that can be found in body fluids and tissues and measured. Through molecular profiling at the epigenetic, genetic, and protein levels, biomarkers can be a reliable, specific way to learn about the properties of a disease and how it reacts to a drug. Biomarker analysis is currently used in diagnostic testing, tracking the effects of treatments, and making new drugs (especially for cancer or cardiovascular diseases). qPCR and dPCR are used in biomarker analysis to find and measure the amount of genetic material in isolated samples.

Market Restraints:

Typical qPCR/dPCR methods have a number of technical problems, such as measuring the signal during the exponential phase of the PCR reaction, having to optimise and validate assay procedures, having reaction inhibitors make it hard to find the target, and failing because the nucleotide templates aren’t good enough. Unable to detect target molecule. Also, qPCR and dPCR reagents have a few problems that make it hard to use them in genomic research. For example, they chemically bind to dsDNA (SYBR green dye), they can’t measure DNA quality (AluQuant), and they use chemicals that can cause cancer (Yield gel).

Market Opportunity:

Drug candidates made from plants that are used to treat diseases often come from chemically similar natural product classes that have almost the same biological effects and often have the same side effects, contraindications, dosage limits, and sites of action. Also, the biological sites of action of these natural products may not be known. This means that their biological effects and side effects may be hard to predict. Gene-based drug candidates with known sites of action can make up for the problems with plant-based drugs (specific genes or proteins).

Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR) Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Avance Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, JN medsys, Merck KGAA, Precigenome LLC, QIAGEN N.V, STILLA TECHNOLOGIES, sysmex corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Formulatrix, Promega, and Others.

By Technology

Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR)

BEAMing Digital PCR

By Type

Digital PCR equipment

Consumables and reagents

By Applications:

Clinical Diagnostics

Forensic And Others

Research

By End-user

Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries

Hospitals and clinical diagnostic centers

University and research organizations

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

