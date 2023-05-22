Digital Printing Packaging Market Research Report Information By Type (Labels, And Flexible Packaging), By Technology (Inkjet, And Electrophotography), By Application (Boxes, Cans, And Bottles), By End User (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics Goods, And Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Forecast Till 2030.

Digital Printing Packaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Digital Printing Packaging Market Information by Type, End-User, Technology, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, Digital Printing Packaging Market could thrive at a rate of 9.5% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 50 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

Digital printing packaging refers to the use of digital printing technology for the production of packaging materials such as labels, cartons, and bags. Digital printing allows for faster turnaround times, lower costs, and greater flexibility compared to traditional printing methods.

The market for digital printing packaging has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing demand for customized and personalized packaging, the growing e-commerce industry, and technological advancements in digital printing.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Digital Printing Packaging industry include

Sun Automation

Cenveo

Mark Andy

Dainippon Screen Graphics

Landa Digital Printing

EC Labels

Graphix Labels and Packaging

Hymmen

Edwards Label

Krones

INX International

WS Packaging Group

Quantum Print and Packaging

Minolta

Traco Manufacturing

Hinterkopf

CCL Healthcare

Cyan Tec

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2030 USD 50 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.5% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Dynamics Increasing demand from the food & beverages and personal care industries





October 2020

HP Inc. launched innovative printing solutions for the healthcare industry aimed at reducing the spread of hospital-acquired illnesses

April 2020

Kodak introduced the SONORA NX2 Process Free Plate, which provides efficient printing options to Japanese newspapers and media outlets, intending to save printing time and expenses and promote the Digital Printing Packaging industry.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One driver for the digital printing packaging market is the increasing demand for customized packaging solutions. With the rise of e-commerce and online shopping, consumers are looking for unique and personalized packaging that reflects their individuality and creates a memorable unboxing experience. Digital printing allows for greater flexibility and customization in design, making it an attractive option for packaging manufacturers looking to meet this demand.

Market Restraints:

One restraint for the market is the high initial investment required for digital printing equipment. Compared to traditional printing methods, digital printing requires specialized equipment and software that can be expensive to acquire and maintain. This can make it difficult for small and medium-sized businesses to adopt digital printing technology, limiting market growth and innovation. Additionally, some traditional packaging manufacturers may be hesitant to invest in new technology, preferring to stick with familiar and proven methods.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the digital printing packaging market. On one hand, the pandemic led to increased demand for essential goods such as food, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare products, which drove up the demand for digital printing packaging. On the other hand, the pandemic also resulted in supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and economic uncertainty, which negatively impacted the market.

During the pandemic, many businesses faced significant challenges, including reduced consumer spending and restrictions on operations, which led to decreased demand for non-essential products. This resulted in lower demand for packaging in industries such as retail, hospitality, and automotive, which are major consumers of digital printing packaging.

The pandemic also caused disruptions in the supply chain, as many countries imposed lockdowns, and transportation was severely impacted. This resulted in delays in the delivery of raw materials and finished products, which affected the production of digital printing packaging. Moreover, the pandemic led to labor shortages and a reduced workforce, which further impacted the production and supply of digital printing packaging.



Market Segmentation

By Type

The types in the market include Labels And Flexible Packaging.

By Technology

By Technology the segment includes Inkjet And Electrophotography

By Application

By application, the segment includes Boxes, Cans, And Bottles.

By end-user

By end-user, the segment includes Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics Goods, And Others



Regional Insights

In North America, the market growth is driven by factors such as the growing e-commerce industry, increasing demand for packaged food and beverages, and the need for cost-effective packaging solutions. The United States is the largest market in the region, accounting for a significant share of the market revenue. The demand for digital printing packaging solutions is also increasing in Canada due to the rise of e-commerce platforms and the food and beverage industry. Further, in Europe, the digital printing packaging market is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, stringent regulations, and the growth of the food and beverage industry. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the leading markets in the region, owing to the presence of major players and the increasing adoption of digital printing technology in the packaging industry.

Additionally, in the Asia Pacific region, the digital printing packaging market is driven by the increasing population, rapid urbanization, and the growth of the e-commerce industry. China, Japan, and India are the major markets in the region, owing to the large consumer base and the presence of major players in the packaging industry. The increasing demand for high-quality and visually appealing packaging solutions is also fueling market growth in the region.

