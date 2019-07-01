Breaking News
Home / Top News / Digital Reasoning Opens Singapore Office to Support Accelerating Customer Growth in APAC

Digital Reasoning Opens Singapore Office to Support Accelerating Customer Growth in APAC

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

APAC expansion provides regional support team for existing and future global customers, as the company continues its aggressive global growth

John Holland, Senior Vice President of EMEA and APAC at Digital Reasoning

“Our expansion into Asia is a strategic investment to expand our global reach, continue serving the world’s largest banks and lead AI innovation for future customers in this market.”

“Our expansion into Asia is a strategic investment to expand our global reach, continue serving the world’s largest banks and lead AI innovation for future customers in this market.”

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Reasoning, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning that understands human communications and behaviors, today announced the opening of its APAC Business office in Singapore, driven by new customer deployments and growing demand for its market leading communications analytics capabilities in Asia.

The new location geographically positions Digital Reasoning to provide seamless technical and sales support to existing customers and expand its work to new clients that have major Asia divisions or headquarters. 

“Our expansion into Asia is a strategic investment to expand our global reach, continue serving the world’s largest banks and lead AI innovation for future customers in this market,” said John Holland, Senior Vice President of EMEA and APAC at Digital Reasoning. “We work with the most significant financial institutions in the world, and this new location allows us to better serve and meet their needs across the globe.”

With the opening of its Singapore office, Digital Reasoning now has a presence in five cities across the globe, including New York City, Washington, D.C., London and its headquarters in Nashville, TN. The new office is located at 71 Robinson Road, Singapore 068895.

For more information on Digital Reasoning’s Singapore office, visit www.digitalreasoning.com.

Media Contacts
Liz Long | [email protected]| +1 (615) 567-8637

About Digital Reasoning
Digital Reasoning is a global leader in artificial intelligence that understands human intentions and behaviors. Our award-winning AI platform automates key tasks and uncovers transformative insights across vast amounts of human communications for many of the world’s leading organizations and government agencies. For more information, go to www.digitalreasoning.com and follow on Twitter at @dreasoning.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54870b77-2e5c-4d39-bab5-c8792f45e255

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.