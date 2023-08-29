Former Venmo, PayPal and American Express executive will help guide Tango’s next wave of innovation and global growth

SEATTLE, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tango, the global preferred partner in the rewards, incentives, and payouts industry, has announced that respected and accomplished fintech executive Denise Leonhard has joined the company’s board of directors.

Leonhard brings a wealth of experience to Tango’s board, having served as former Chief Commercial Officer and GM at Venmo, Head of Global Credit Expansion and Strategy at PayPal and Vice President at American Express. She joins Tango as the company strengthens its global leadership in its space and continues its technology first innovation.

“Denise is an incredibly accomplished payments executive and just an amazing person and we are thrilled she has joined our Board,” said David Leeds, CEO and Founder at Tango. “We remain focused on being the #1 provider of rewards, incentives, and payouts to the global enterprise. Doing this requires product vision, a relentless focus on the recipient experience, a truly global offering, and predictable execution – all of which Denise can help us bring to an even higher level through her rich experience as a true operational executive in this space.”

Tango has long been a pioneer in integrated and digital rewards and incentives and is seeing increased interest in its products and platforms globally across a variety of reward, incentive, and payout use cases. With digital and mobile payment adoption accelerating across nearly every industry, Leonhard’s background at American Express, PayPal and Venmo make her an ideal fit for Tango at this important stage of its growth.

“David and the team at Tango are the real deal – I’m thrilled to join the board at this unique stage of the business,” Leonhard said. “Tango’s position in the market is strong, and its vision for future growth is sound and exciting. I look forward to helping the team hone its strategy, offering, and execution.”

About Tango®

Tango, the Rewards and Payments People, combines simple and powerful technology, the most comprehensive global reward catalog, and expert service to help companies realize the results they expect from their programs. Tango pioneered digital and integrated rewards for the incentives industry with its RaaS® – rewards as a service and is extending its leadership position through a focus on supporting its customers globally, ensuring rewards and payments are awesome to receive, and ensuring the most scalable and secure platform. For more information, visit www.tangocard.com .

