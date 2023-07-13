Based on a recent study, the digital textile printer market is gaining momentum as advanced printing technology is increasingly adopted in home décor and furnishing applications

NEWARK, Del, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the Global Digital Textile Printer Industry is estimated to reach US$ 2,212.9 million in 2023. Over the forecast period 2023 to 2033, global sales of digital textile printers are expected to rise at 9.8% CAGR. This is projected to take the total market valuation to US$ 5,304.3 million by 2033.

Growth in the market is driven by continuously changing fashion trends, a high need for advanced printing technologies, and increasing demand for customized & personalized home décor.

The market for custom textiles in the home décor and furnishing sector is experiencing rapid growth. Nowadays, people prefer fast fashion and exclusive products that can be customized and personalized according to their specific demands.

Customers are willing to pay premium prices and actively seek out platforms and brands that cater to their custom home décor needs. This trend is particularly evident due to the increasing purchasing power of Gen Z, who are more inclined towards online shopping.

There is a strong demand for printed materials used in furniture. Consumers are increasingly looking for personalized and one-of-a-kind home furnishings, including curtains, upholstery fabrics, bedding, and cushions. This, in turn, is encouraging the adoption of digital textile printers.

Download the Sample Report to Explore Other Factors Driving the Global Digital Textile Printer Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17495

Digital textile printers have emerged as ideal printing solutions, allowing for customization by enabling the printing of specific designs, patterns, colors, and even photographs on a wide range of home textile products. This personalization capability is significantly fueling the demand for digital printing within the home interior market.

Consumers shift to online shopping is another key factor driving the global digital textile printer industry.

Today’s consumers have elevated expectations, seeking pleasant and personalized shopping experiences and affordable and high-quality clothing aligned with seasonal trends. Online shopping platforms fulfill these demands through attractive offerings, such as seasonal sales and diverse apparel selections.

The rising demand for fast fashion amplifies the importance of digital textile printers in the fashion sector, and the ongoing shift in customer preferences and choices toward online shopping is poised to accelerate market growth further.

Key Takeaways from the Digital Textile Printer Market Research Report:

The global digital textile printer industry is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 5,304.3 million by 2033.

Based on ink, the pigment segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 11.1% through 2033.

By printing process, the Direct-To-Garment segment is expected to hold a market share of around 50.2% in 2023.

By end use, the clothing & apparel segment is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 3,474.0 million by 2033.

The United States digital textile market value is anticipated to reach US$ 568.0 million by 2033.

Digital textile printer demand in India is predicted to rise at 8.8% CAGR during the assessment period.

“Growing concerns over sustainability in the printing sector have increased demand for digital textile printers. Digital textile printers offer design flexibility and faster production rates. As a result, they are being widely used globally. Key companies are looking to develop advanced printing equipment to expand their customer base.” – says a lead analyst at FMI

Receive a Customized Report for Deeper Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17495

Digital textile printing offers several advantages over traditional dyeing, starting with its ability to reduce waste and address the water pollution caused by dyeing, which is known as the second leading global water polluter.

Further, the agility & flexibility of digital production and textile printing allow manufacturers to efficiently handle both small boutique orders and large retail orders using the same equipment, making it an attractive option.

With a lower cost per print and the convenience of print-on-demand, fast production is possible, enabling profitability from orders of any quantity with just a single button push.

Digital textile printing provides designers with nearly limitless graphic and color capabilities, surpassing traditional printing technologies. This freedom allows designers to unleash their creativity and produce unique designs.

The benefits extend to the supply chain as well. Meeting production and shipping deadlines become easier with digital printing, thereby preventing overstocking. Designers can constantly produce new collections to keep up with ever-changing fashion trends, while customers can satisfy their desire for customized apparel, décor, and gift items.

Key Companies and Their Winning Development Strategies:

Following are the prominent Digital Textile Printer Manufacturers profiled in the report. The Tier 1 players in the market hold a 15% to 25% share in the digital textile printer industry.

Seiko Epson Corporation Kornit Digital Ltd. Durst Group Ag Aeoon Technologies GmbH J. Zimmer Maschinenbau GmbH SPGPrints BV Ricoh Company, Ltd ATP COLOR S.R.L Electronics For Imaging, Inc. DCC Group MIMAKI ENGINEERING CO., LTD. Konica Minolta, Inc. Mutoh Holdings Co. Ltd. Dover Corporation HP Inc. Brother International Corporation , and others are few

Leading companies focus on developing new digital textile printing machines with enhanced features. Further, they are implementing various strategies, including mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, etc., to gain profits.

Recent Development:

In Dec 2022, Metro NXT, a high-quality and high-speed digital textile printer, was launched by ColorJet Group at India ITME 2022.

Engage with Our Analyst for Expert Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-17495

Global Digital Textile Printer Market by Category

By Printing Process:

Direct to Garment (DTG)

Dye-sublimation

Direct to Fabric (DTF)

By Ink:

Sublimation

Reactive

Acid

Disperse

Pigment

By Machine Type:

Single Pass Printer

Grand Format Printer

By Substrate:

Cotton

Silk

Rayon

Linen

Polyester

Polyamide

Wool

By Sales Channel:

Manufacturers (Direct Sales)

Distributors/Suppliers

By End Use:

Clothing & Apparels T-shirts Pants Leggings Caps Sweatshirts Hoodies Shorts Golf Shirts Others (Jackets, Tie, etc.)

Household Bed Linens Carpets & Curtains Others (Napkins, Towels, etc.)

Technical Textiles

Others (Flags & Banners, Décor, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan Countries

Baltic Countries

Middle East & Africa

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. From packaging materials and machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Research Related Reports of Packaging:

Digital Printed Cartons Market Overview: As per the latest report by FMI, the digital printed cartons market is likely to witness growth at a CAGR of 6.5%-7% annually over the upcoming decade.

Digital Label Printing Market Growth: Global digital label printing demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 10,538.3 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% to be valued at US$ 17,662.6 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Digital Printing Packaging Market Demand: Global digital printing packaging demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 17,760.7 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to be valued at US$ 29,206.9 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Digital Printing Paper Market Forecast: The growth in demand for digital printing paper is anticipated to remain steady for various reasons. The digital printing paper is used in various industries such as display packaging, food & beverages packaging.

Oceania Digital Textile Printer Market Segmentation: Recent market research reveals that the Oceania digital textile printer market is set to hit a valuation of US$ 98.4 million in 2023. It is expected to further expand at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

About Us :

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact Us: