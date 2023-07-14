The Digital Ticketing Market in the United Kingdom has grown at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2018 to 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033.

Rockville, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the latest study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the Digital Ticketing Market revenue is estimated at US$ 24.3 Billion in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Fact.MR. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a US$ 53.7 Billion valuation. In terms of controller, revenue through Third Party Ticketing Agency are expected to grow with a projected CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033.

Social media is playing an increasingly important role in driving the digital ticketing market, as more consumers use social media platforms to discover, share, and purchase event tickets. In November 2019, Facebook launched a new feature called Facebook Pay (Meta Pay), which allows users to make payments directly within the platform. This feature potentially makes it easier for users to purchase event tickets directly within Facebook, further driving the digital ticketing market through social media.

Customers book their transportation tickets, hotel accommodation, and meals all in one place, saving them time and effort. So, integration with other services provide a competitive advantage for transportation providers by offering a more comprehensive and convenient travel experience for customers. For instance, in 2021, the Tokyo Olympics offered a “ticket + travel” package that included transportation, accommodation, and event tickets. Customers purchase these packages through a digital ticketing system, which allowed for a seamless and convenient booking experience.

Competitive Landscape

Companies are taking up the challenge and designing strategies to maintain the growth in the Digital Ticketing sector and therefore this will help the market to grow.

In April 2023, Eventbrite, a US-based platform for ticketing, marketing, and experiences, announced a hiring drive for its India development office in response to the growing number of software layoffs. The plan is to increase the size of its events platform, which in 2022 handled more than 280 million ticket transactions for more than five million live shows in almost 180 nations globally.

In April 2023, with the arrival of Ticketmaster in Brazil and Peru, the world’s massive provider of live event tickets, Ticketmaster, continues its strategic development in Latin America. With a significant presence in the region, Ticketmaster recently expanded its services and advanced technologies to Chile, Mexico, and Argentina.

In August 2022, SeatGeek announced that it has raised $238 million as part of a Series E fundraising round, which was headed by seasoned investor Accel and included participation from Ryan Smith, Wellington Management, and Arctos Sports Partners. With this fundraising, the company had ambitious goals for the future and was approaching corporate expansion with added precision, care, and a view toward long-term success.

In November 2022, in order to improve the fan experience at America First Field, Real Salt Lake, and SeatGeek announced a brand-new and exciting partnership. With this strategic partnership, SeatGeek will serve as the club’s official ticket supplier at the beginning of the 2023 Major League Soccer season.

Key Companies Covered

Live Nation Entertainment

Alibaba Group

Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG)

Booking Holdings Inc.

Viagogo

Expedia Group

Trip.com Group

Cinemark Holding Inc.

Vivendi

CTS Eventim

Events.com

Paytm

Vivid Seats Inc.

Eventbrite

Fandango Inc

Some of the recent developments in the Digital Ticketing Market are:

In April 2022, a developer of travel technology software, Expedia Group and Qtech Software expanded their partnership in order to give travel agencies around the world access to Expedia Group’s travel inventory.

In August 2021, Booking Holdings announced plans to expand its presence in China through a strategic partnership with Meituan, one of the country’s leading e-commerce and lifestyle services platforms. The partnership will focus on offering travel services to Meituan’s more than 500 million users.

In September 2020, Alibaba announced plans to invest $3.6 billion in Southeast Asian ride-hailing company Grab Holdings. The investment will enable Alibaba to expand its reach and influence in the Southeast Asian market, which is seen as a key growth opportunity for the company.

In 2019, Cinemark launched a new mobile app that allows customers to purchase tickets and concessions, view movie show times and trailers, and join the Cinemark Movie Club loyalty program. The app also features a virtual reality experience that allows customers to explore the movie theater and select their seats.

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Digital Ticketing Market, presenting historical market data (from 2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Digital Ticketing Market by Vertical (Entertainment, Transportation, and Parking), by Frequency (One-Time and Recurring), by Controller (Host and Third Party Ticketing Agency), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & ASEAN, East Asia, Middle East, and Africa, and Oceania) from 2023 to 2033.

