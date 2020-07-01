Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Digital Transformation Leaders Honored at Data Company Conference

Digital Transformation Leaders Honored at Data Company Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Japan Gas Corporation, Michelin, Morgan Stanley, and TD Ameritrade recognized for game-changing use of DataOps to drive digital transformation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The first-ever Data Company Award winners were announced at the inaugural Data Company Conference. The nominees spanned six countries that collectively represent over $1.5 trillion in annual revenue. The winners featured enterprises ranging from financial giants to leading global manufacturers, each demonstrating the use of DataOps to transform their business operations or customer experiences in extraordinary ways.

The Data Company Awards are organized into four categories:

  • Accelerators: Teams accelerating innovation by using data to enable CI/CD workflows;
  • Guardians: Teams reducing business risk by consistently ensuring data compliance and security with automated masking data across heterogeneous and hybrid cloud environments;
  • Pioneers: Teams significantly increasing the scope of data for training stronger AI/ML models;
  • Sentinels: Teams improving production resiliency by drastically reducing the time to access data and environments to resolve issues in a production environment;

“Data is a transformational asset that is often trapped in siloed systems and processes,” said Jedidiah Yueh, Co-Chair of the Data Company Conference and Delphix CEO. “It’s inspiring to see how technology leaders are harnessing data with DataOps to transform their businesses.”

Winners of the 2020 Data Company team awards include:

  • Morgan Stanley (Accelerator)—Recognized for incorporating production-quality data into automated CI/CD workflows used by multiple application development teams. This has made a significant impact on accelerating the delivery of new features for their trading and booking applications.
  • TD Ameritrade (Guardian)—Recognized for meeting regulatory compliance requirements and reducing exposure in the event of breaches by automating the process of data masking across hybrid environments for over a dozen different banking applications.
  • Japan Gas Corporation (Pioneer)—Recognized for using DataOps automation to access tens of terabytes of data across multiple sources in Microsoft Azure without time gaps. This has given data scientists and analytics teams the ability to better predict project outcomes, reduce project risks, and reduce plant costs.
  • Michelin (Sentinel)—Recognized for reducing the risk of outages and the mean time to repair (MTTR) for critical systems that rely upon data and batch processing to optimize tire supply and delivery, saving millions of dollars a year in downtime cost avoidance. 

“We’re proud to partner with companies including Morgan Stanley, TD Ameritrade, Japan Gas Corporation, and Michelin on their data journey,” added Yueh. “The biggest companies in the world today—Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google—are tech companies that have mastered data operations and management. While tech is leading the charge, data is becoming a strategic battleground for companies in every industry.”

About The Data Company Conference
Today, every company is a data company, if it wants to survive. But with cloud, AI/ML, and increasing data regulations, data is becoming increasingly complex to manage. The Data Company Conference brings together leading companies across all industries with a focus on leveraging data as a transformational asset. The Data Company Conference provides a collaborative forum for CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, and other technology leaders to share exclusive insights, processes, and frameworks that enable data-driven digital transformation.

About Delphix
Delphix is the industry leader in DataOps and provides an intelligent data platform that accelerates digital transformation for leading companies around the world. The Delphix DataOps Platform supports a broad spectrum of systems—from Oracle databases to mainframes, ERP applications, and Kubernetes containers. Delphix provides a comprehensive range of data operations and APIs to enable modern CI/CD workflows and automates data compliance for privacy regulations, including GDPR, CCPA, and the New York Privacy Act. In addition, Delphix helps companies sync data from private to public clouds, accelerating cloud migrations, customer experience transformation, and the adoption of disruptive AI technologies. In a world where every company is becoming a data company, Delphix provides a critical platform to enable data-driven transformation. For more information, visit www.delphix.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Alex Plant
415 786 3451
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.