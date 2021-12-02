Breaking News
Digital Twin Consortium Announces Liaison with the Industrial Digital Twin Association

Working together to advance digital twin enabling technologies in industry

BOSTON, MA, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Digital Twin Consortium® and the Industrial Digital Twin Association (IDTA) have entered into a liaison agreement to create and develop digital twin enabling technologies. The goal is to accelerate the adoption and monetization of digital twins.

Both organizations have agreed to the following:

  • Collaborating on standardization requirements
  • Enabling interoperability through discussions for harmonizing

technology components and other elements

  • Align work in horizontal domains for adoption within vertical domains and use cases, proof of concepts, and Value Innovation Platform programs including
    • Technology, Terminology, and Taxonomy
    • Security and Trustworthiness
    • Conceptual, Informational, Structural, and Behavioral Models
    • Enabling Technologies, such as simulation and AI
    • Technology stack across the Digital Twin Lifecycle
    • Case Study development from initial concept through implementation and operational analysis
  • Collaboration on open-source projects, contributions, and reference implementations

“International cooperation and exchange beyond national borders are essential in the field of standardization and synchronization of technologies. This is essential if we are to guarantee long-term and sustainable development. We are therefore pleased that the partnership with DTC has been initiated,” said Dr. Christian Mosch, General Manager of IDTA.

“Digital Twin Consortium and IDTA share common goals,” said Dan Isaacs, CTO, Digital Twin Consortium. “We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate and work with the network of IDTA members to advance digital twin adoption and enabling technologies in the industry through open technologies.”

 Digital Twin Consortium and IDTA will exchange information through regular consultations, seminars, and related activities.

 About Industrial Digital Twin Association

The Industrial Digital Twin Association e.V. (IDTA) is an alliance for the development of the digital twin. As a coordinator on the topic of the digital twin, IDTA offers a platform for users from all industrial sectors to advance technology based on the Asset Administration Shell (AAS). The aim is to establish the digital twin as an open-source technology for the interoperability of components and to jointly develop it within the industry.

 About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology in many industries, from aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. Visit our website for more information at https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org/.

 

