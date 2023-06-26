OMG Japan to advance the use of digital twins throughout Japan

BOSTON, MA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) today announced an agreement with OMG Japan to become the Regional Branch Organizer (RBO) for Japan. As an RBO, OMG Japan will facilitate and drive DTC engagements and activities with regional industry, government, and academic institutions throughout Japan in the local language, culture, and time zones.

DTC and OMG Japan will collaborate on standards requirements, interoperability, use cases, and proof of concepts in horizontal and vertical domains. OMG Japan will leverage its network of partners, companies, and associations with local government, industry, and academia to advance digital twins further and enable technologies in Japan.

“We are excited to have OMG Japan as the RBO for Japan,” said Dan Isaacs, GM, and CTO of DTC. “We are confident our latest RBO will expand the reach and capabilities of the DTC ecosystem through real-world applications demonstrating value for business, academic, and government partners to further the adoption of digital twins throughout Japan.”

“Digital twins are transforming Japan’s manufacturing industry, optimizing performance, reducing costs, and improving efficiencies,” said Teruo Yoshino, OMG Japan. “We will work to ensure digital twins become more widely adopted in Japan across applications and industries.”

RBOs drive awareness and adoption of digital twins, developing and implementing use cases throughout the digital twin lifecycle. As the RBO in Japan, OMG Japan will conduct local DTC events and joint promotional activities.

About OMG

The Object Management Group® (OMG®) is an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium with representation from government, industry, and academia. OMG Task Forces develop enterprise integration standards for a wide range of technologies and an even more comprehensive range of industries. OMG’s modeling standards enable robust visual design, execution, and maintenance of software and other processes. Visit https://www.omg.org for more information.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

Note to editors: Digital Twin Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. See the listing of all OMG trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Karen Quatromoni Digital Twin Consortium 978-855-0412 Karen@omg.org