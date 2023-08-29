Learn valuable skills for building and working with digital twins

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) today announced that it will present Hands-on Digital Twin Training Workshops at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare Chicago on September 25, 2023, from 8 am to 5 pm. In this series of workshops, digital twin experts provide attendees with hands-on experience building and working with digital twins.

“Each workshop will help you build your skills, advancing your digital twin knowledge through hands-on, interactive sessions. You’ll also have the opportunity to network with attendees and digital twin experts,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO, DTC. “Don’t miss the chance to explore how to solve real-world problems with digital twins and elevate your skills.”

These four-hour workshops are available in both morning and afternoon session blocks, and include:

Tabletop Training for Interactive Threat Scenario Management – Simulates known and emerging threats against critical assets and processes in a real-world context. You will document conclusions without disrupting actual assets, processes, or operations.

– Simulates known and emerging threats against critical assets and processes in a real-world context. You will document conclusions without disrupting actual assets, processes, or operations. Digital Twin Platform Training for Facility Management and Property Compliance Management – Introduces the domain of compliance, specifically health and safety compliance for property managers, as an application area of digital twins.

Management – Introduces the domain of compliance, specifically health and safety compliance for property managers, as an application area of digital twins. Composing Intelligent Digital Twins – Benefits and Values – Explores the latest technological advancements, helping attendees learn to harness the full potential of digital twin technology, including exciting new areas of AI.

– Explores the latest technological advancements, helping attendees learn to harness the full potential of digital twin technology, including exciting new areas of AI. Building Digital Twins for Real-Time Analytics and Simulation with Many Data Sources – Focuses on real-time analytics and simulation of large systems with tens, hundreds, or even thousands of data sources. It extends the use of digital twins beyond their traditional applications in product lifecycle management and opens the door to addressing a wide range of critical challenges.

Register today to participate in these exciting digital twin workshops. The price is $195/members and $295/non-members if you register before September 1, 2023. The cost is $295/members and $395/non-members after September 1, 2023. Lunch/coffee included.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

Note to editors: Digital Twin Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. See the listing of all OMG trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Karen Quatromoni Digital Twin Consortium 978-855-0412 Karen@omg.org