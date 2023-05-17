Utilizing digital twins to aid in public safety

BOSTON, MA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Digital Twin Consortium® today announced Corners has joined the consortium. Corners is a safety intelligence solution provider. Corners joined DTC to accelerate its growth partnering with DTC members having shared vision with high motivation to grow together.

Corners recently presented a showcase of digital twins for public safety at the DTC Quarterly Member Meeting in Reston, Virginia from March 21 – 23, 2023. The showcase focused on the use of digital twin technology to provide 3D intelligence: detect, determine, direct, which accelerates the digital transformation for public safety.

“We’re excited about working with Corners Global as a member of the consortium,” said Dan Isaacs, GM, and CTO of DTC. “Their expertise and experience will be very valuable as we work together to propel digital twins role in public safety through digital transformation.”

“Our Intelevac solution is based on digital twin technology and gives instructions for evacuation before the police arrive to minimize casualties,” said Sungwon Shin, Corners Global CEO. “It also supports search and rescue teams to rescue isolated people from dangerous events. We’re looking forward to working with DTC on digital twins and public safety.”

Corners 3D intelligence solution is Intelevac, short for intelligent evacuation. Intelevac detects and tracks the location of gunfire, and guides people to exits or instructs them to take cover immediately and safely. The U.S. recognizes the sound of gunfire and reports to the police. It takes 12 minutes on average for the police to arrive at the scene, which unfortunately, may result in dozens of victims.

Intelevac identifies the location of shooter to help people inside the building hide or evacuate via safe and fast pathways. AIoT devices of Intelevac dynamically guide people with visual signs and voice messages to respond as the shooter location changes. This is a unique feature that CES recognized and awarded an innovation award in 2020.

About Corners

Corners delivers safety intelligence at all corners of the world. The purpose is to embody humanity by helping people recognize when and where the danger is in their living spaces and how to be safe and deal with it. Corners supports you to overcome the limitations of existing passive safety tools and not to miss the golden time to prevent serious injuries and fatalities. Corners accelerates digital transformation in safety domain for having 3D intelligence: Detect, Determine, Direct, by using applied AI algorithms and digital twin technology. For more information, visit http://www.corners.co.kr/eng/.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

